Premier League legends, Mumbai Indians stars wish teams ahead of ISL final

Support poured in from multiple quarters for ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Mumbai City FC ahead of the ISL 2020-21 final on Saturday. Premier League legends and Mumbai Indians stars sent personalized messages to both the teams.

Mumbai Indians and Manchester City FC rally behind Mumbai City FC in ISL final

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians shared personalized messages of some of their current and former players ahead of the ISL final. Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Zaheer Khan, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Krunal Pandya, and Dhawal Kulkarni sent video messages wishing Mumbai City FC, which were posted by Mumbai Indians on their social media handles.

''Good Luck for the big final, Mumbai City FC. You got everyone here at Mumbai Indians, backing you, cheering for you. Bring the title where it belongs, to Aamchi Mumbai,'' said Hardik Pandya.

''This is the time for the final, this is the time to win the trophy. Bring it home,'' said Suryakumar Yadav.

''The season has been phenomenal and it is the ISL final now. I wish all the luck and success in the final. Give it your all and win the title,'' said Zaheer Khan.

One final push! One last hurdle!



Go out there with all your might and win the ISL Final



— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 13, 2021

'''One final match, one final hurdle, Give it your all,'' said Jayant Yadav.

''Aamchi City's own football team! Get the title to the city of champions. Get the trophy,'' said Aditya Tare.

''Mumbai City FC, you are just one step away from fulfilling every Mumbaikar's dream. Get the title to Mumbai!'' said Krunal Pandya.

"It is time for that one final push. Get the coveted ISL trophy to Mumbai,'' concluded Dhaval Kulkarni.

Manchester City FC head coach Pep Guardiola also showed support for Mumbai City FC and his former FC Barcelona backroom staff, Sergio Lobera.

''It is a great success for City Football Group. I hope they do it again in the final. I wish Sergio Lobera all the best in the final. Every league is tricky in its own right, and the players have played excellent,'' said Pep Guardiola.

Premier League legends Jose Mourinho and Alan Shearer show support for both the teams in the ISL final

''Tottenhum Hotspur wishes both the teams very best for today's ISL final," said Spurs Manager Jose Mourinho.

''I just want to say good luck to both the teams for the ISL final. All the best!'' added former Newcastle United FC striker Alan Shearer.