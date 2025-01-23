Rishabh Pant to co-own World Pickleball League franchise Mumbai Pickle Power

Indian cricketer and Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant will co-own the World Pickleball League franchise Mumbai Pickle Power with Swiggy, the online food ordering and delivery service company announced on Wednesday (January 22).

“I am pleased to partner with Swiggy for the Mumbai Pickle Power franchise in the World Pickleball League. The excitement around pickleball is contagious and I personally love the sport. I wanted to invest into the World Pickleball League to take the sport to the next level. I couldn’t have found a better partner than Swiggy, where we share the same vision to amplify the popularity and excitement around pickleball,” Pant said (via Sportstar).

The inaugural edition of the World Pickleball League will be played from January 24 to February 2 at the CCI-Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. A total of 48 players from 14 countries will be in action in the 10-day event.

The six teams competing in the tournament are Bengaluru Jawans, Hyderabad Super Stars, Chennai Super Champs, Mumbai Pickle Power, Dilli Dillwale, and Pune United.

Mumbai Pickle Power Squad for World Pickleball League 2025

The Mumbai Pickle Power franchise consists of eight players - two from Spain, two from South Korea, and one player each from India, the USA, Poland, and the United Kingdom. Mayur Patil will be the Indian player in action for the Mumbai-based franchise.

Twenty-five-year-old Sam Basford has been named the coach of the side. He guided Team England to the gold medal at the European Championships. The Englishman won two gold medals at the Portuguese Open in 2024 and is a former junior national champion too.

Squad: Mayur Patil (India), Brandon Lane (USA), Glauka Carvahal Lane (Spain). Sabrina Dominguez (Spain), Mihae Kwon (South Korea), Kim Eung Gwon (South Korea), Bartosz Karbownik (Poland), Katie Morris (United Kingdom)

Mumbai Pickle Power will open their campaign at the World Pickleball League 2025 against Pune United on Friday (January 24).

