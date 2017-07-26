Pro Kabaddi 2017 Patna Pirates Schedule: PKL 5 Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image
The full schedule of Patna Pirates in light of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5.
With the dawn of the new season, the Patna Pirates will be looking to create history by claiming a hat-trick of title victories having won the previous two seasons in the Pro Kabaddi League. The two-time winners have been the most consistent of all teams, making it to the playoffs in all four seasons apart from winning it twice.
In season one, Patna finished third on the table while in season two, they went one place down to fourth. However, in season 3, the Pirates were led by an unstoppable force created by the combination of a couple of star raiders Rohit Kumar and Pardeep Narwal, both of whom complemented each other perfectly well to help Patna lift its first ever trophy in PKL.
The following season saw Pardeep Narwal single-handedly wrecking havoc on oppositions, blowing them away with some spectacular raids which rightfully earned him the 'Most Valuable Player of the season' award.
With the youngster making such a huge impact on the game, Patna decided to retain their star raider ahead of the PKL 5 auctions. For the new season, Pardeep will be partnered by services man Monu Goyat in the raiding department.
The defence unit will see a whole new makeover with the additions of Sachin Shingade and vice-captain Vishal Mane to the side, who will take the bulk of the defending responsibilities.
A new season beckon and the pressure in on Patna to deliver. Will they? Time will tell. So here is the schedule of the Pirates in the fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.
Match #1
Date: 29 July
Opponent: Telugu Titans
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #2
Date: 03 August
Opponent: Telugu Titans
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #3
Date: 06 August
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
City: Nagpur
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #4
Date: 13 August
Opponent: U.P Yoddha
City: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #5
Date: 20 August
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
City: Lucknow
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #6
Date: 25 August
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #7
Date: 26 August
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #8
Date: 01 September
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Kolkata
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #9
Date: 05 September
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
City: Kolkata
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #10
Date: 08 September
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
City: Sonepat
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #11
Date: 09 September
Opponent: U Mumba
City: Sonepat
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #12
Date: 15 September
Opponent: Telugu Titans
City: Ranchi
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #13
Date: 16 September
Opponent: U.P Yoddha
City: Ranchi
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #14
Date: 17 September
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Ranchi
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #15
Date: 19 September
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
City: Ranchi
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #16
Date: 20 September
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Ranchi
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #17
Date: 21 September
Opponent: U.P Yoddha
City: Ranchi
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #18
Date: 26 September
Opponent: Dabang Delhi
City: Delhi
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #19
Date: 29 September
Opponent: Gujarat Fortune Giants
City: Chennai
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #20
Date: 14 October
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Pune
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #21
Date: 18 October
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
City: Pune
Timing (IST) : 20:00
