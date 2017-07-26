Pro Kabaddi 2017 Patna Pirates Schedule: PKL 5 Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image

The full schedule of Patna Pirates in light of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5.

The onus will fall on Pardeep Narwal to lead the side to a hat-trick of victories

With the dawn of the new season, the Patna Pirates will be looking to create history by claiming a hat-trick of title victories having won the previous two seasons in the Pro Kabaddi League. The two-time winners have been the most consistent of all teams, making it to the playoffs in all four seasons apart from winning it twice.

In season one, Patna finished third on the table while in season two, they went one place down to fourth. However, in season 3, the Pirates were led by an unstoppable force created by the combination of a couple of star raiders Rohit Kumar and Pardeep Narwal, both of whom complemented each other perfectly well to help Patna lift its first ever trophy in PKL.

The following season saw Pardeep Narwal single-handedly wrecking havoc on oppositions, blowing them away with some spectacular raids which rightfully earned him the 'Most Valuable Player of the season' award.

With the youngster making such a huge impact on the game, Patna decided to retain their star raider ahead of the PKL 5 auctions. For the new season, Pardeep will be partnered by services man Monu Goyat in the raiding department.

The defence unit will see a whole new makeover with the additions of Sachin Shingade and vice-captain Vishal Mane to the side, who will take the bulk of the defending responsibilities.

A new season beckon and the pressure in on Patna to deliver. Will they? Time will tell. So here is the schedule of the Pirates in the fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Match #1

Date: 29 July

Opponent: Telugu Titans

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #2

Date: 03 August

Opponent: Telugu Titans

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #3

Date: 06 August

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: Nagpur

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #4

Date: 13 August

Opponent: U.P Yoddha

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #5

Date: 20 August

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

City: Lucknow

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #6

Date: 25 August

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #7

Date: 26 August

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #8

Date: 01 September

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Kolkata

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #9

Date: 05 September

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

City: Kolkata

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #10

Date: 08 September

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

City: Sonepat

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #11

Date: 09 September

Opponent: U Mumba

City: Sonepat

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #12

Date: 15 September

Opponent: Telugu Titans

City: Ranchi

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #13

Date: 16 September

Opponent: U.P Yoddha

City: Ranchi

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #14

Date: 17 September

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Ranchi

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #15

Date: 19 September

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: Ranchi

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #16

Date: 20 September

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Ranchi

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #17

Date: 21 September

Opponent: U.P Yoddha

City: Ranchi

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #18

Date: 26 September

Opponent: Dabang Delhi

City: Delhi

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #19

Date: 29 September

Opponent: Gujarat Fortune Giants

City: Chennai

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #20

Date: 14 October

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Pune

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #21

Date: 18 October

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: Pune

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Download full PDF here: Link

