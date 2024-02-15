Le Serrafim Sakura’s skincare and makeup routine focuses on using ultra-hydrating products, the secret to getting the K-pop star’s porcelain-like complexion. The Le Serrafim member spilled her skincare and beauty go-tos in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video.

Having a dry skin type, the 25-year-old singer ensures to use of ample hydration in her beauty regime. Her skincare routine is filled with products from Primera, a famous clean K-beauty brand. As a K-pop idol, Sakura often wears heavy makeup during performances, which is usually done by her makeup artists. However, when the singer has to do her own look, she prefers to do light makeup.

Along with that, Le Serrafim Sakura swears by using sunscreen. But when using makeup products with SPF in them, she tends to skip the sunscreen altogether.

Le Serrafim Sakura’s skincare and makeup routine consists of ultra-hydrating products

1) Primera Hydro Glow Treatment Essence

Primera Hydro Glow Treatment Essence (Image via @primera.official/ Instagram)

Le Serrafim Sakura’s makeup and skincare routine starts with this treatment essence from Primera. Enriched with Madecassoside and peptides, this emulsion-like toner offers prolonged moisturizing effects. It provides deep hydration for plump-looking skin.

The Perfect Night singer uses this toner as a sheet mask during the winter season. She soaks cotton pads in the toner, making toner pads, before placing and leaving it on the skin for a couple of minutes to help with her dry skin type.

Price: $35.45 (YesStyle)

2) Primera Youth Radiance Vitatinol Serum

Sakura swears by this 2-in-1 serum to keep her skin hydrated and glowy. It contains 60% vitamin C and retinol, two active products that improve the moisture barrier, skin texture, and overall radiance.

The singer then went on to mention how important it is to use the serum properly, especially around the eye area. She then uses a face roller to help with product absorption.

Price: $34.99 (Amazon)

Read more: 7 best peptide serums

3) Primera Organience Barrier Repair Hydration Cream Emulsion

Primera Hydration Cream Emulsion (Image via Primera/ Olive Young)

Dry skin types benefit from ample hydration. If one is suffering from skin dryness, this hydrating emulsion is something they can borrow from Le Serrafim Sakura’s skincare and makeup routine.

With a blend of peptides and phytobiotics, this emulsion provides deep hydration and moisture barrier care. Additional ceramides deliver enough moisture deep into the skin.

Price: $38.70 (Olive Young)

Read more: What are peptides in skincare?

4) Primera Youth Radiance Power Moisturizer Cream

Primera Youth Radiance Cream (Image via Primera/ Amazon)

Korean skincare routines are usually big on double cleansing. But with a dry skin type, Le Seraphim Sakura’s skincare and makeup routine consists of a double moisturizing step, especially around drier parts of her skin. For the second one, she opts for Primera’s Power Moisturizer.

An antioxidant-rich moisturizing cream, it provides intense and meticulous care for a damaged skin barrier. This cream improves skin elasticity and provides micro-aging skincare with a seed saponin complex.

Price: $46.99 (Amazon)

Read more: 7 Best Korean moisturizers for dry skin

5) Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment

Sakura’s skincare and makeup routine includes this TikTok favorite lip treatment. The singer mentioned knowing about the brand’s popularity in the US, so she decided to try this lip treatment product. A restorative lip treatment, this product from Rhode keeps the lips plump and pillowy-soft.

Moreover, it helps nourish dry skin and leave a luscious glossy finish on the lips. It has shea butter, peptides, cupuacu, and babassu to improve overall skin moisture and plump the lips.

Price: $16 (Rhode Skin)

6) Hera Glow Lasting Foundation SPF 22 + Aekyung Luna Concealer

The idol’s skincare and makeup routine includes this beauty hack she swears will get plenty of compliments. The K-pop star mixes her Hera Glow Lasting foundation with a bit of the Luna x I Hate Monday concealer in ivory.

The Hera foundation offers SPF 22 protection and a 24-hour long-lasting dewy effect. Meanwhile, the concealer features a water-lapping system to prevent cracking on the skin. Both products offer hydrating and moisturizing effects from floral extracts, covering the face with ample moisture for a dewy, radiant-looking complexion.

Applying the blend lightly using a liquid foundation brush, Sakura achieves light, natural coverage for a barely-there look with this makeup tip.

Hera Beauty foundation: $58 (Hera)

Luna x I Hate Monday concealer: $15.01 (Beauty Box Korea)

7) Laura Mercier Luster Eyeshadow + Tarte Freshly Picked Amazonian Clay Palette

As for eye makeup, Le Serrafim Sakura’s skincare and makeup routine incorporates natural shades that look like nothing's there. She picks the Luster eyeshadow from Laura Mercier as her base to achieve this minimalist, natural makeup look. It has an iridescent frost finish with a long-wearing formula.

To add some highlights, her choice is the tartelette version of the Freshly Picked Amazonian Clay Palette from Tarte. It has six everyday neutral shades infused with Amazonian clay and mineral pigments that are soft on the lids and provide longer wear.

Laura Mercier Eyeshadow: $25.90 (Laura Mercier)

Tarte “tartelette” Freshly Picked palette: $25 (Tarte)

Read more: How to apply glitter eye makeup?

8) Too Cool for School Art Class Fixing Gel Liner

Le Serrafim Sakura’s skincare and makeup routine includes this gel liner from Too Cool for School. With strong defense against oil, water, and rubbing, it’s a smudge-proof option and K-pop star-approved for anybody desiring a long-lasting makeup look.

Price: $13 (Too Cool for School)

9) Kiss Me Heroine Make Mascara

This volume-up mascara from Kiss Me is incredibly volumizing with a promise of all-day curl-hold, which is why it's a must-have in Le Serrafim Sakura’s skincare and makeup routine.

Fortified with six eyelash serum ingredients, it also serves as an eyelash treatment for sensitive and damaged lashes.

Price: $15 (Kiss Me)

10) Clinique Cheek Pop Blush

With a penchant for a no-makeup look, Le Serrafim Sakura’s skincare and makeup routine includes the Cheek Pop blush that makes the skin glow from within. It's a long-wearing, buildable cheek color formulated for all skin types that gives a just-pinched look.

Applying blush lightly while smiling is the secret to perfecting this “kawaii” look, according to the K-pop star.

Price: $21.75 (Clinique)

11) MAC The Best Gift is Me Liquid Lipcolor

The final step in Le Serrafim Sakura’s skincare and makeup routine is a liquid lipstick, and her top choice is MAC Cosmetics’ The Best Gift is Me. Slightly warm-toned with a satin finish, this limited-edition MAC lipstick is incredibly lightweight, non-drying, and lasts for hours.

Price: $24.99 (Walmart)

12) Le Labo Hinoki Body Cream

Along with the products above, Le Serrafim Sakura’s skincare and makeup routine also consists of the cult-favorite Le Labo Hinoki body cream.

Thick and buttery, it cocoons the skin with intense hydration, perfect for Sakura’s dry skin type. Priced at $57.90 at Saks Fifth Avenue, this plant-based formula has shea butter (to nourish), avocado (to repair), and coconut (to hydrate).

For someone serious about their skincare regimen like Sakura, who’s been diligent about taking care of her skin since her teens, it’s important to nourish not only the face but the body as well.

Anybody desiring hydrated and glowing skin can consider these products from Le Serrafim Sakura’s skincare and makeup routine as their new holy-grail staples.