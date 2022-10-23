Stadium
Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch with some help available for pacers.
Playing XI
Lineups out
Fantasy Stats will be available after the 1st game
Mohammad Rizwan(73 T20I-2460 runs) is the number one ranked batter in the T20I rankings . In 18 T20Is this year, he has made a total of 821 runs at an average of 54.73 including nine half-centuries.
With inclusion of M Shami in squad, India's death over bowling became strong.Shami scalped four wickets on the last four deliveries of the match including a run-out and helped India win the game.
India has a strong middle order with Suryakumar Yadav(34 T20I-1045 runs) in form of his life.He is also the highest-ranked Indian T20I batter currently.
Harshal Patel(23 T20I-26 Wickets) has not been able to deliver a decent performance in the last few matches. He was leaking runs in death overs and also not consistent with his line and lengths.
Hot Picks :V Kohli,M Rizwan,S Yadav
Risky Picks:R Sharma,B Azam,H Pandya
Stay away :M Haris
Grand League Captaincy Picks:H Pandya,S Afridi,B Azam
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)