Pakistan
37/2 (6.5)
Current Run Rate: 5.41
IND won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Iftikhar Ahmed *
11
9
1
0
122
Shan Masood
20
19
2
0
105
P'SHIP
22 (17)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Hardik Pandya *
0.5
0
5
0
6
 
6.5 Hardik Pandya to Iftikhar Ahmed, full delivery on leg stump. Iftikhar hangs back deep in his crease and pokes the ball into the on side towards mid wicket for a single
6.4 Hardik Pandya to Shan Masood, back of a length delivery just outside off stump. Masood gets up on his toes and runs the ball down to the sweeper at third man for a single
Masood copped a blow on his left hand. Not sure what it is, but he's getting it addressed by the physio. A bit of a hold up in play.
Supremely athletic work from Hardik and he's certainly interested. Masood was back home though. Just! 
6.3 Hardik Pandya to Shan Masood, OH! Back of a length delivery on leg stump that shapes into the batter. Masood drops it into the leg side and then wanders down the track. Pandya picks it up on his follow through and throws down the stumps. Very close but Masood just made his ground!
Check for a short run there bu it seemed alright.
6.2 Hardik Pandya to Iftikhar Ahmed, dug into the track outside off stump. Iftikhar waits in his crease and swings it away over short mid wicket for three more runs
Here's something India will want to ponder over: Iftikhar Ahmed averages 45.70 against left-arm spin in all T20s, but goes at a strike-rate of only 110.12. Axar Patel time from the other end then?
6.1 Hardik Pandya to Iftikhar Ahmed, OH! Back of a length delivery outside off stump that shapes away. Iftikhar has a nibble at it and sees the ball flying past the outside edge
A slip in place
Hardik Pandya, right-arm medium fast, comes into the attack
Shan Masood has been in sublime form in recent times. He was lighting it up for Derbyshire at the Vitality Blast this season, scoring 547 runs at a strike of nearly 140 in 14 matches. He's earned his place in this side ahead of Fakhar Zaman and Pakistan need him to hold this innings together. Powerplay done and it's India who are in the ascendancy.
6
overs
32 /2 score
0
0
4
3
0
1
runs
cricket bat icon Shan Masood
19 (17)
cricket bat icon Iftikhar Ahmed *
7 (6)
cricket ball icon Mohammed Shami
0 /8
5.6 Mohammad Shami to Iftikhar Ahmed, back of a length delivery on the pads again. Iftikhar goes back and tucks the ball towards the fielder at mid wicket for a single
5.5 Mohammad Shami to Iftikhar Ahmed, back of a length delivery on leg stump. Iftikhar gets into a bit of a tangle and fends the ball into the on side towards mid wicket
5.4 Mohammad Shami to Shan Masood, length delivery angled into the batter on middle and leg stump. Masood lets the ball come to him before clipping it past square leg for three more runs
5.3 Mohammad Shami to Shan Masood, FOUR! Short, wide and punished! Too much width and it allows Masood to get his hands through the ball and crack it past backward point for four
5.2 Mohammad Shami to Shan Masood, back of a length delivery on middle and leg stump. Masood is again late on the stroke and misses his flick as the ball pings off the thigh pad
5.1 Mohammad Shami to Shan Masood, back of a length delivery just outside off stump that hurries onto Masood. He dangles his bat and squirts it off the inside edge towards mid wicket