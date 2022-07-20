10 best Minecraft 1.19.1 seeds for PvP (2022)

Minecraft's seed-based terrain generation system can create infinite worlds. Due to this, players can find some truly impressive seeds that are perfect for player-vs-player battles, among other things.

With a near limitless way to generate worlds, many Minecraft players have shared their individual seeds with the community. Many of these world seeds are perfect locations to set up a PvP world. They are obviously best enjoyed with friends or competitors.

Below, players can find some of the top seeds for PvP battles. These seeds should be fully compatible with version 1.19.1, though structure placement may vary depending on the version of Minecraft being played.

11225 and 9 other great Minecraft 1.19.1 seeds to set up a PvP battleground

1) -5930464648540265214

The large flat island begs to be a PvP arena (Image via Mojang)

For a sizable battle arena right off the bat, this Minecraft seed provides players with a flat island encircled by water.

Players can battle for supremacy in the central spawn location or fall back into the accompanying woods to land guerilla-style attacks.

This may be a particularly interesting Minecraft seed for Hunger Games PvP, but its final use is certainly down to the players using it. Players may even build a central structure on the island to battle over to make things worthwhile.

2) 5890542

This massive spawn island has plenty of biomes to choose from (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed drops players into a considerably large spawn island. This spawn island has a particularly massive number of biomes to take advantage of. This includes a central mountain, a plains biome and a few forest biomes. The island also sits atop lush and dripstone caves.

With so much diversity in the spawn location, PvP players should have a great time building their bases and taking the fight to each other across multiple biomes and points of interest.

3) -2794667256771818677

This particular seed features a vertically erratic area not far from spawn (Image via Mojang)

This is a great fit for Minecraft players who want a somewhat unconventional seed. Players begin in a jungle biome. They can follow it to find something truly unusual.

Quite some distance from the spawn, players can find a locale that appears as if it ran into some issues in terrain generation. This area has unusual and vertically-inclined terrain, which could make for some interesting battles.

This location admittedly isn't the best place to build a Minecraft base, but it's an intriguing battle arena in and of itself.

4) -6573906624490890270

Players can battle for possession of this woodland mansion at spawn (Image via u/Quiet_Pay_8006/Reddit)

It isn't very often Minecraft players will spawn near a woodland mansion in a seed.

Players can enter the hallowed halls of the mansion, defeat its inhabitants and defend it against rival players. Alternatively, players can simply build their base nearby and take on opponents when they feel more prepared.

The accompanying woods around the mansion provide plenty of cover to remain stealthy as long as players keep an eye over their shoulders for enemies.

5) 1061024610551146240

Various structures await players who can establish themselves (Image via Chunkbase)

Generated structures in Minecraft make for a great set of locations to battle over. Due to this, this particular seed is a great choice for Factions-style PvP, as players can claim multiple desert pyramids and villages.

Players can build their resources and battle fellow players for additional materials. They can also conquer villages and temples from opponents.

A seed like this would be great for team-based battles, but the final choice really comes down to the Minecraft player setting up the world or server with this seed.

6) 3478298671875608110

A lone oasis in a massive mangrove swamp (Image via Mojang)

Mangrove swamps were biomes introduced in Minecraft version 1.19, and they occasionally appear in a very large capacity. This seed exemplifies this, spawning players in a huge mangrove swamp with a small oasis in the center.

For PvP purposes, this would make for a great spawn point for Hunger Games, though players could also battle for the oasis itself and fend off assaults from the swamp.

Whatever players choose to do with it, this seed proves to be one of the more unusual spawn points in the game.

7) -1820780390

Battle for the mountain in this Minecraft seed (Image via u/Original-Ad59/Reddit)

Battling for a prime area of real estate can be very rewarding in Minecraft. This seed provides players with a spawn point on a mountain right next to a large ocean grotto with a valley across from it. This presents players with a great location to fight for the best area to build their ideal base.

Some may even decide to head underground, thanks to the cave system near the grotto, to set up shop with a hidden base while avoiding most of the PvP action above.

8) -5959515608601859465

Rival villages square off in a plains biome (Image via u/artzgomes/Reddit)

For an open Minecraft battleground, players can look to this seed for some PvP excitement. The spawn biome is a particularly large plains biome fit for building whatever players might need.

Furthermore, there are two villages a short distance from each other in this biome, which can serve as safe havens or bases for players taking each other on in PvP battles. Nearby woodlands can allow players to harvest what they need or hide out from the primary battle area.

9) 11225

This survival island seed should prove to have intense PvP combat (Image via u/manngamania/Reddit)

This seed pits players against each other on a sprawling island that combines a shattered savanna biome, a village to the west and a large mountainous region to the center.

The varied terrain should prove to be excellent for tactical situations in PvP. Players are still fully capable of establishing their own independent bases on the island.

The wide distribution of the island could even make for some interesting aquatic combat as players can use boats to surprise opponents in certain regions.

10) 7445395903252703439

Battle inside a spawn cave courtesy of this seed (Image via Mojang)

Players can check this out if they are looking for a fastidiously intense PvP seed. This seed drops players into a cave complete with lava flowing from the surface.

Players will have to face each other off and struggle to make it to the surface in order to obtain resources. Expedience is key in this spawn point and this seed in general.

The fastest player to the surface will gain the advantage. They will be able to craft their weapons and armor and return to defeat their rivals.

