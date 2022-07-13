7 best Factions servers in Minecraft 1.19

Factions is a time-honored game mode in Minecraft, including version 1.19. The beloved PvP game mode combines the building of survival with intense player-vs-player combat over territory and a world's resources.

No matter how many updates Minecraft has, there are countless servers willing to keep up with the new content and implement it into their worlds. The same can be said for Factions PvP servers, which have expanded their gameplay to accommodate The Wild Update and all it brings.

This can occasionally lead to a shift in the most popular Factions PvP servers, while others have remained evergreen for a considerable amount of time.

Below, players can find some of the top Minecraft servers for Factions PvP action.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Cosmic PvP, Complex Vanilla and 5 other fun and competitive Factions servers to try in Minecraft 1.19

1) MassiveCraft

When it comes to Minecraft's Factions PvP, MassiveCraft is at the top of the list. This is due to the original creator of the Factions game mode owning MassiveCraft and its server complex.

Players on this server will always enjoy the most recent version of the Factions plugin, including when it updates throughout version 1.19. MassiveCraft's Factions world also comes with bonuses like a dynamic map, Faction taxes and even achievements.

Before players dive too deep into Factions servers, they owe themselves a trip to MassiveCraft.

2) Cosmic PvP

For an interplanetary Factions experience, Minecraft players can look to Cosmic PvP. This server splits its Factions maps among multiple worlds, such as Spirit Planet and Dungeon Planet.

Each planet has its own distinct terrain and features, including loot to find and secrets to discover. Players will battle across the cosmos for dominance across multiple worlds, bringing depth to the Factions PvP server that many of its counterparts can't quite claim.

3) OPBlocks Network

A top Minecraft server in many categories, OPBlocks possesses a world for dedicated Factions PvP. Its own unique take on Factions offers custom items with their own distinct recipes.

Players can make objects like custom bombs and boosters as well as ranged wands for combat. Its market economy is capable and vibrant, allowing players to get what they need before and after they hop back into Factions PvP.

4) Vortex Network

A space-themed Minecraft server, Vortex Network possesses a robust Factions PvP world. This server may not have huge unique advantages (though its setting is very appealing), but it does feature thousands of daily players enjoying Factions PvP.

If players need a break, they can also hop over to the server's building world for a somewhat scaled-back experience that may be more relaxing than others. This ebb and flow creates a nice sweet spot between gripping PvP and base-building for all sorts of players.

5) The Archon

The Archon is one of the most competitive Minecraft servers in the community. This competitive factor is so enticing that the server routinely holds contests for its many PvP game modes. It even rewards players with cash prizes for reaching the top rankings.

The Archon also sports an eight-year career as a server, and its dedicated development team and staff have kept it steady throughout its lifetime. This PvP server is great for Factions, and it remains a steady hand in the server community.

6) Complex Vanilla

For a more true-to-form Minecraft experience, players can look to the Complex Vanilla server. This server provides Factions PvP like many of its counterparts but keeps plugins and add-ons to a minimum.

That gives players a slimmed-down vanilla experience even in Factions, so they'll be left mostly to their own devices. However, this isn't necessarily a bad thing as many players prefer a barebones approach to gameplay.

It may not have bells and whistles, but Complex Vanilla works perfectly fine for a large collection of players.

7) Manacube

A jack-of-all-trades Minecraft server, Manacube has been a top option for many players for years. In addition to its expansive collection of game modes, Manacube provides players with all the Factions PvP they might be searching for.

The server's Factions world also facilitates races, King of the Hill, Kilton, Duels and more that allow players to progress through the server's leveling system at a solid clip.

There is also a total of four worlds including the Overworld, the Moon, Mars and the Nether for players to stake their claim with their fellow faction members.

