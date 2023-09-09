10 best Minecraft 1.20 seeds for beautiful spawn locations

Minecraft is known for its magnificent world generation, with each seed having its own uniqueness and beauty. However, some seeds stun the players with their splendor as soon as they join the world. A good spawn plays a significant role in how the player might proceed in the game.

With the introduction of seed parity in Minecraft, players on both the Java and Bedrock editions can enjoy the seeds' beauty. While the terrain generation remains the same, the structures may vary.

In this article, we will uncover 10 Minecraft 1.20 seeds that boast a beautiful spawn location.

10 Minecraft 1.20 seeds that will leave players awestruck

1) Frozen wonderland

A massive frozen peak biome at spawn (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 6542604540806855638 (Java)

This Minecraft seed spawns players in a frozen peak biome surrounded by ice and snow, with the frigid wasteland spanning over 3000 blocks. This is perfect for players who wish to build their base in a remote arctic desert away from civilization.

The spawn area is also home to many deep, dark caves where players will find buried ancient cities that they can explore and loot. There is also a ruined portal at a similar distance.

Ancient City 1: X: 56 Y: -51 Z: 232

X: 56 Y: -51 Z: 232 Ancient City 2: X: 168 Y: -51 Z: -200

X: 168 Y: -51 Z: -200 Ancient City 3: X: 392 Y: -51 Z: -136

X: 392 Y: -51 Z: -136 Ruined Portal: X: 136 Z: 8

2) Luscious Entrance

A huge lush cave biome to explore at spawn (Image via Mojang)

Seed: -1198642861 (Java)

Lush caves are one of the most aesthetically pleasing cave biomes currently present in Minecraft. This seed spawns players extremely close to a lush cave situated next to a frozen river. The cave is big enough for players to build their camp in and become one with its surroundings.

Within this cave, players can find a mineshaft which they can get easy loot from. There is a ruined portal and taiga village nearby that players can visit. They can also dig up two buried treasures concealed 100 blocks from spawn.

Mineshaft: X: 8 Z: 72

X: 8 Z: 72 Taiga Village: X: 117 Y: 63 Z: 142

X: 117 Y: 63 Z: 142 Ruined Portal: X: 131 Y 63 Z 93

X: 131 Y 63 Z 93 Buried Treasure 1: X: -71 Z: 41

X: -71 Z: 41 Buried Treasure 2: X: –119 Z: 9

3) Mountain range jungle biome spawn

A beautiful jungle biome surrounded by large mountain ranges (Image via Mojang)

Seed: -6959380534049454472 (Java)

This Minecraft seed spawns players amidst an enchanted jungle cordoned off by colossal stony peaks. Players can build a secret base hidden away from the outside world.

The massive peaks are a great area to mine coal and iron from. They also have calcite blocks present in patches that players can integrate into their builds.

Players can also stumble upon a jungle temple only 200 blocks away from spawn. This stations players above four mineshafts so that they can gather ample loot.

Jungle Temple: X: 216 Z: 200

X: 216 Z: 200 Mineshaft 1: X: -40 Z: -24

X: -40 Z: -24 Mineshaft 2: X: - 40 Z: 40

X: 40 Z: 40 Mineshaft 3: X: -56 Z: 216

X: -56 Z: 216 Mineshaft 4: X: 24 Z: 248

4) Hidden Paradise

Cherry grove delight with a village at its heart (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 69420017852762830 (Java)

Minecraft has one of the most beautiful world generations, which is exemplified by this seed. The spawn area features a plains village tucked away in a canyon surrounded by a cherry grove biome.

Players can get their hands on resources quite easily in the game by looting the village early on, along with the two mineshafts present under the place. Players can also find a ruined portal close to spawn that contains an enchanted golden apple.

Mineshaft 1: X: 40 Z: 232

X: 40 Z: 232 Mineshaft 2: X: 88 Z: 200

X: 88 Z: 200 Ruined Portal: X: 23 Y: 124 Z: 192

5) Multi Biome Fusion

A forest filled spawn with mangrove swamp (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 185210534680611744 (Java)

This Minecraft seed spawns players in a mangrove swamp that is flanked by a jungle biome, a savanna biome, and a plains biome. Players can enjoy resources from all four biomes upon entering the game.

Players will also find a village generating right at the border between the mangrove swamp and the plains biome. There are many ravines that players can visit to gather resources. Near the spawn area, players will further come across many fossils, with one of them being a diamond fossil buried deep underneath.

Village: X: 48 Y: 65 Z: 0

X: 48 Y: 65 Z: 0 Fossil: X: -114 Z: 15

X: -114 Z: 15 Diamond fossil: X: -269 Z: 55

6) Enemies Unite

An extreme hill biome with a plains village and woodland mansion in sight (Image via Mojang)

Seed: -6709148406763899126 (Bedrock)

This seed enables Minecraft players to encounter a rather peculiar sight as they find themselves spawning between a plains village and a woodland mansion. They will simultaneously experience the serenity and friendliness of the village along with the hostility of the woodland mission since they are in close proximity.

Players can build their base between these two structures and maintain peace in the valley. While these structures occupy the surface of the Overworld, the underground is home to an ancient city.

Plains village: X: 76 Y: 144 Z: 50

X: 76 Y: 144 Z: 50 Mansion: X: 111 Y: 111 Z: 142

X: 111 Y: 111 Z: 142 Ancient City: X: 88 Y: -51 Z: 152

7) Quaint miniaturized countryside

High peaks, beautiful flower forest, and a mesmerizing cherry grove biome (Image via Mojang)

Seed: -6393220277250961027 (Bedrock)

This Minecraft seed allows players to enter a picturesque land featuring a hilly backdrop, flowers scattered across the floor, and cherry trees. The place even contains a village in sight, making it a haven for players.

There are many ravines close to spawn that players can wander in. This beauty sits on top of an ancient city where players can rack up some good loot.

Plains Village: X: 53 Y: 109 Z: 167

X: 53 Y: 109 Z: 167 Ancient City: X: 151 Y: -51 Z: 164

8) Forest by the Bay

An ocean separating the different biomes (Image via Mojang)

Seed: -1347598059191362668 (Bedrock)

This Minecraft seed spawns players ashore in an alluring bay separating two biomes. This beautiful spawn is a perfect place to set up a house, where players can take in the amazing view offered by this seed and create a paradise of their own.

There are various structures, including a taiga village, shipwreck, ruined portal, and tail ruins that generate near the spawn area. The ruined portal, if restored, spawns players extremely close to a bastion in the Nether dimension of Minecraft.

Taiga village: X: 200 Y: 68 Z: 120

X: 200 Y: 68 Z: 120 Shipwreck: X: -72 Z: 152

X: -72 Z: 152 Ruined portal: X: 72 Z: 184.

X: 72 Z: 184. Trail ruins: X: 184 Z: 280

9) Sinkhole lake

A void within the lake surrounded by high altitude extreme hills and flower forest (Image via Mojang)

Seed: -8149544997049773932 (Bedrock)

This unique Minecraft seed spawns players near a beautiful lake enclosed by mountains. The peculiar thing about the place is the giant sinkhole that resides in the center of the lake.

Players can use their creativity to incorporate the anomalous cavity in their builds. They will also come across a mineshaft and an ancient city deep under the Earth.

Mineshaft: X: 168 Z: 136

X: 168 Z: 136 Ancient city: X: 120 Y: -51 Z:216

10) River-valley cherry grove

A river that cuts through the area (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 9064150133272194 (Bedrock)

The seed spawns a player next to a cherry tree situated on a mountain. Upon walking a few blocks ahead, players can find themselves overlooking two villages living in harmony and peace. The villages are located in a basin surrounded by mountains and over a lake.

On the other side of this mountain runs a river that cuts this area with other plain biomes. On the bank of this river, players can locate another village. The spawn area also has a mineshaft situated underneath.

Village 1: X: 136 Y: 72 Z: -295

X: 136 Y: 72 Z: -295 Village 2 and 3: X: -161 Y: 70 Z: 95

X: -161 Y: 70 Z: 95 Mineshaft: X: -88 Z: 296