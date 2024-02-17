10 best Minecraft battle maps

Minecraft's PvP and battle content has been popular for years, with some of the best YouTubers, such as Technoblade and Dream, amassing millions of subscribers through their playthroughs. Since some of the game's most popular content is focused on PvP and battles, it is natural that players might want to bring it all to their own servers for their friends.

Detailed below are 10 of the best battle map packs available for Minecraft right now. They are all well-made enough to turn any casual server into an experience that can rival any of the best Minecraft PvP servers.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft's 10 best battle maps

1) Enchanced Duel PvP

The Enhanced PvP Buff and Debuff room (Image via Mojang)

Enhanced PvP truly earns its place among the best Minecraft battle maps for how granular it allows players to be when deciding the game's settings.

It has a plethora of different customizations, including some of Minecraft's best enchantments, better armor, and the option to mute the game's audio. This allows every playthrough to feel like a new experience.

2) Custom SkyWars

Custom SkyWars brings the iconic game mode from public servers to private ones. There are 10 different free-for-all maps and five different team maps here, all rendered in gorgeous styles. There are also a plethora of custom items and settings, including lucky blocks and OP chests, that can spawn in the game.

These unique gameplay features are what make this battle map one of the best.

3) Chunk Fight

This unique and amazing battle map sees players jump into a randomly generated map of different biome chunks. One must explore for loot before taking to other chunks to hunt for players in a race to be the last one standing.

The random nature of the chunk generation, as well as the different layouts the chunks can be in, should keep this battle map feeling fresh and exciting for a long time.

4) Bloodshed

Some of Bloodshed's classes (Image via Mojang)

Bloodshed is intended to be a more close-quarters, high-adrenaline take on the classic first-to-five-kills format. With more than two dozen different classes to choose from, players can truly adopt almost any play style.

There are also passives that players can pick for additional customization options, making Bloodshed one of the most choice-rich battle maps around. The maps included are all very tight-knit, featuring a lot of verticality. This should result in fights being chaotic and unpredictable.

This unique take on map design and gameplay is what makes Bloodshed just so good.

5) Random PvP

The Random PvP spawn area (Image via Mojang)

Random PvP features 10 very well-rendered maps in which players can experiment with four different game modes: Individual Lives, Team Lives, Team Deathmatch, and King of the Hat. Each of these modes gives players a base kit along with six random items.

However, where Random PvP really shines, and why it is one of the best, is in its customization options. Players can make almost any setting, either randomized or preset, allowing for full netherite matches or encounters where people have totally different sets of armor and weapons.

6) Jakob's KitPvP

The Jakob's KitPvP hub area (Image via Mojang)

Jakob's KitPvP is, as the name would imply, a battle map based around kit-based PvP. There are more than 30 different kits available to players, including ranged-based, melee, explosive, and even potion- and end-based kits.

The plethora of unique choices in loadouts, along with how well-built and varied the arena is, put Jakob's KitPvP among the best battle maps.

7) Last Point

The concept of Last Point is as simple as it is genius. Players start with 1000 points. Each death costs 100 points. There is a capture point in the middle that drains everyone's points slowly over time, except for the person who last claimed it.

Players need to use random loot and custom items such as arrows and spells to take down their opponents and claim the center for themselves. The last player with points remaining is the victor.

Last Point's effective and addicting gameplay is what makes it one of the best Minecraft battle maps.

8) Ascension

The Ascension map's parkour battle area (Image via Mojang)

Ascension makes its way onto the list of best battle maps for offering a unique blend of two popular Minecraft multiplayer minigames: battles and parkour.

There are eight different classes available to choose from, each with powerful custom items. For example, there is a parkour class that gives players a faster sprint but limits their starting weapons.

9) Super Smash Mobs Ultimate

Super Smash Mobs Ultimate, as the name might suggest, is inspired by the Super Smash Brothers series of games. This battle map features eight custom characters that players can select based on mobs, including the zombie, skeleton, blaze, or even the Minecraft wither boss. Each character plays totally differently, meaning that players will need to experiment to find their main.

It is a race to be the last one with stocks in this incredible Smash Bros.-inspired battle map.

10) DiveBolt

DiveBolt is probably the most unique and enjoyable of all the battle maps out there. It features a style of combat focused on aerial elytra dogfights, using rockets and crossbows to fly around like jets. There are several different maps and classes to choose from, such as the potion-slinging alchemist or the fire-flinging pyromaniac.

This combination of intense flight-based Minecraft combat with the many interesting and powerful combat options truly sets DiveBolt apart from other battle maps.