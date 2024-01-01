5 best Minecraft 1.9 PvP Servers

Minecraft is a game that offers the ability to partake in intense PvP combat. The combat mechanics of the game have been updated several times over the years, and the combat system was recently revised with Minecraft version 1.19. In the previous versions of Minecraft, it was a type of PvP where you just spam click, but it was changed in 1.19 to where you have to time your hits to effectively PvP.

If you're looking for an adrenaline-pumping PvP experience, then look no further than this list of the top 1.9 PvP servers.

Top Minecraft 1.19 PvP servers

5) MoxMC

IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a server that has been around for many years (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC is well known for its intensely difficult and competitive PvP gaming. Modern anti-cheat technologies and specialized servers allow MoxMC to guarantee a balanced and equitable PvP environment. A standout feature of the aerver is its unique combat system, which makes PvP more enjoyable overall.

For gamers who appreciate a variety of PvP challenges, this server also includes special game modes, including PotionPvP and Bedwars. MoxMC is undoubtedly one of the greatest 1.9 PvP servers for engaging in fierce combat, thanks to its welcoming community and staff.

If you are interested in Axe PvP, this server is also known to be one of the top contenders in that line of servers. Any experienced players joining MoxMC will surely be challenged by good players and have the chance to climb the leaderboards with an elo rating system.

4) CatPvP

IP Address: catpvp.xyz

CatPvP is renowned for its intensely competitive and quick-paced PvP action. Players can demonstrate their abilities in a variety of PvP game modes on the server, including KitPvP, FFA (Free-for-All), and PvP arenas.

CatPvP has an amazing rating system that incentivizes players based on their performance, promoting healthy rivalry. Those looking for a tough and thrilling 1.9 PvP experience will appreciate CatPvP because of its committed staff and involved community.

The server hosts tournaments and other events regularly, so if you're ever looking for intense competitions, be sure to partake in those. The server is free from lag and an amazing place to practice and hone your 1.19 Minecraft PvP skills.

3) LokaMC

IP Address: play.lokamc.com

LokaMC is a fantastic choice for a 1.19 PvP server (Image via Mojang)

Popular 1.9 PvP server LokaMC offers a distinctive and engaging PvP experience. It has completely unique duel areas with unique biomes and regions that make the battlefield dynamic throughout combat. Additionally, with its world exploration based gameplay, where players may band together, capture territory, and fight epic battles, LokaMC takes player-versus-player gameplay to a new level.

To keep PvP combat thrilling and difficult, the server hosts a variety of activities, such as original quests and an amazing storyline. For fans of Minecraft 1.9 PvP, LokaMC is unquestionably the best option because of its large map and interesting gameplay.

If you're interested in joining a server unlike any other, be sure to try out LokaMC today. You'll be surprised by what you find when you explore the incredible custom built world.

2) CubeCraft

IP Address: play.cubecraft.net

CubeCraft is a top-tier Minecraft server (Image via Mojang)

One well-known Minecraft server that supports many different game modes, including 1.19 PvP, is CubeCraft. It provides players of all skill levels with an action-packed PvP experience with its wide variety of PvP mini-games, such as EggWars, Skywars, and much more.

Because of the server's slick and intuitive UI, engaging in fierce PvP combat is simple. For Minecraft enthusiasts, CubeCraft offers infinite PvP pleasure thanks to frequent updates and a sizable and active user base.

CubeCraft is available on both Bedrock and Java editions, with tons of players active every single day. If you're looking for a new minigames server to join with your friends, this is a server you must try.

1) PvP Legacy

IP Address: play.pvplegacy.net

PvP Legacy is the most popular 1.19 PvP server (Image via Mojang)

For fans of the old type of Minecraft PvP, PvP Legacy is a well-liked server. The server offers the PvP features of Minecraft version 1.19 specifically. PvP Legacy delivers a unique and energizing PvP experience with its bespoke plugins and unique battle mechanisms.

Regardless of your level of experience, PvP Legacy offers a fair and competitive environment for exciting fights. If you're new to the game, you can play in unrated duels, and if you want a little bit more spice to your gameplay, you're also free to participate in some ranked modes.

PvP Legacy focuses almost completely on 1.19 PvP and doesn't have much else, but they seem to have pulled it off flawlessly. The server has an incredible anti-cheat system, so you never have to worry about players breaking the rules, and it is constantly performing as smoothly as possible, so you won't have to suffer through any lag while playing.