10 best Minecraft house designs in the world

Building a home in Minecraft can be done in various ways, from providing bare essentials to creating elaborate and sprawling mansions. As a result, the community has come together to share many designs for fellow players to recreate or even use in their own builds.

No matter what players decide to do with their own Minecraft homes, they won't lack inspiration or ideas. The sheer amount of player house designs posted, even after the recent 1.19 update, is staggering.

Below, Minecraft players can find some of the best examples of player creativity when it comes to building one's forever home.

Some of the greatest Minecraft house builds ever conceived that can be constructed in version 1.19

10) Georgian House

This house takes clear inspiration from 19th century Americana (Image via Keralis/YouTube)

This Minecraft build is surely a blast from the past, just not in the way most castles or villages are. It pays homage to the architectural stylings of late 19th Century America and features wraparound porches and balconies, a sizable number of windows, and as many flowers as possible. The green coloration works perfectly with the slate-esque roof and the marble trim.

Even better, players won't have to worry about keeping the plant life watered, thanks to Minecraft's gameplay mechanics.

9) Geometric Cube House

This post-modern build plays off shapes and angles beautifully (Image via Minecraft Therapy/YouTube)

A home with incredibly modular rooms, this build is mostly comprised of smooth quartz. Each room is compartmentalized, with color-tinted glass in its windows. The rooms are all 7x7 in dimensions, remaining equal while being stacked in a skewed fashion when viewed from the outside.

This house almost looks like something from the mind of Andy Warhol, being colorful and simplistic yet very appealing nonetheless.

8) Aquarium House

Adding a water element can enhance any home build (Image via SheepGG/YouTube)

Aquariums are wonderfully relaxing in Minecraft, so why not incorporate one into a home design?

This build by SheepGG utilizes quartz for a modern look but sports a large water tank on the exterior. Inside, players can find various forms of aquatic life, including seagrass, kelp, and of course, more than a few varieties of fish. The tank itself may be too small for the likes of axolotls or turtles, but there's no rule stating that players can't make their aquatic tank much larger as a result.

7) Modern Underwater House

Keeping a home underwater can help deter most hostile mobs (Image via Random Steve Guy/YouTube)

Keeping with the underwater theme, this house is dropped right into an ocean biome. Accessed by boat, the home nonetheless incorporates a modern design complete with an impressive block variety.

Its location keeps most hostile mobs away (with the exception of drowned), and having a home among the waves is certainly pleasing to the eyes and ears. Wraparound windows ensure players can see everything going on underneath the water while remaining well-lit in the interior and cozy enough for players to call home.

6) Large Japanese Home

This Eastern-inspired Minecraft house is gorgeous to behold (Image via BlueNerd Minecraft/YouTube)

Classical Japanese architecture is one of the most unique in the world, and this translates to Minecraft as well.

This build features a huge traditional garden with a pond and some very comfortable lighting. Plenty of greenery ensures this build fits on a mountain range just as well as it does in a forest. The home is simple but still beautiful in form and helpful in function. With a few shaders installed, Minecraft players can enjoy a sublime existence in this home.

5) Winter Mansion

This winter mansion is perfect for mountain or taiga biomes (Image via ToxicKailey/YouTube)

For colder biomes, players may want to give this luxurious home a look. Built primarily from easily accessible wood blocks, this build nonetheless is elaborate in its construction and will take time to complete. However, it possesses multiple bedrooms and the amenities players in Survival Mode might need.

An outdoor porch is well-lit and a perfect place for some time by a fire, even in these chilly biomes. Sizable windows allow players to view the outside world, and if this house is built in the right spot, that can lead to some truly gorgeous vistas.

4) Mediterranean Mansion

This mansion takes huge inspiration from modern European design (Image via Keralis/YouTube)

For a tropical European feel, builders may want to take a look at this design. Featuring a large amount of quartz, this mansion is a perfect island hideaway complete with palm trees and elaborate construction.

When choosing a site for this gorgeous home, players will likely want to take proximity to water in mind. The house begs to be located on a beach or near the ocean, and it isn't difficult to see why this is the case.

3) Luxury Villa

This home rests on a tranquil body of water (Image via LubovLC/YouTube)

This is one of the most serene builds players can conceive. The modern villa rests on a large retaining pool with a bridge between the two major compartments of the home. Players can enjoy themselves indoors before heading out and resting by the retaining pool. It's even possible to fish in this pool if players like since it meets all in-game requirements.

This home will take some time and a large amount of concrete and quartz, but players certainly can't argue with the final result.

2) Survival Fortress

This home should ensure players' safety in every sense (Image via Folli/YouTube)

Survival Mode can be tough depending on players' skill level and difficulty setting. However, this wooden build by Folli should keep players safe and allow them to prosper with all the necessary food and supplies they need.

Players will likely need to cut down a small forest to facilitate all the wooden blocks for the build, but it's incredibly robust as a protective fortress. Its interior lighting keeps hostile mobs out, and even spiders shouldn't be able to climb its walls. Remain safe and build your stockpile with this massive Minecraft home.

1) Modern Mountain Mansion

This mansion is truly a sight to behold (Image via AnyIsYoda/Minecraft.net)

Sometimes, players create a home that is truly a modern marvel. This build by AndyIsYoda is one such example, combining a mountain biome with a modern mansion and a tropical exterior decoration style. Andy has long used Minecraft as a means to improve his architectural skills, and this mega-build is a perfect example of how far he's come.

This home incorporates multiple contemporary floor plans and design styles to create something truly special. It won't be easy to recreate, but players can marvel at this build for a good long time once they do.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

