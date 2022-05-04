10 best Minecraft parkour maps for beginners (2022)

Parkour in Minecraft is a very fun genre of games that all players can participate in. Parkour consists of many different jumps of varying difficulty that a player has to complete in order to reach the other side. Whenever you fall, you have to start over from the beginning or from the last checkpoint you passed.

Parkour can be done either alone or with friends, and there are many different types as well. For instance, parkour can involve ice, so your character slips around. Other maps can feature fence posts, so the block you have to land on is smaller. And there are various other types of maps as well.

10 best Minecraft parkour maps for new players to try this year

10) Chill Parkour

Chill Parkour is a great map for both beginners and those that do not want a super difficult experience. The map has both regular parkour and elytra parkour, with elytra parkour being a bit easier. There is even an online leaderboard for players to submit their times and try to get the first place.

9) The Temple

The Temple is a short parkour map that will take most players around 15 to 20 minutes to complete. The map consists of 20 different levels, and some of these levels are quite difficult; however, the map is pretty easy overall.

The map is made for only one player. So if you wish to play with friends, I'd suggest a different map from this list.

8) Parkour Ravine

Parkour Ravine is a themed parkour map where players have to parkour their way through a large, twisting ravine. This map can take players around 15 to 30 minutes to complete, and it can offer a relaxing experience rather than a difficult one.

7) Parkour Spiral 3

Parkour Spiral 3 is a long map that is built for all types of players, including beginners as well as experts. In this map, players parkour their way up a spiraling tower. This map is beautifully built and fun for all.

6) Bennie's Dream Parkour

Bennie's Dream Parkour has an amazing storyline to go along with the parkour. With this map, players will find themselves inside a dream where they are working in a research lab. In the lab, your job is to use a crystal ball to collect memories. Moreover, you will find interesting things associated with some answers as you try to complete the map.

5) The Jar

The Jar is a small map that is themed around your character falling into a giant jar of chocolate spread. This map takes place on a huge dining-room table, and it will typically take a player around 20 minutes to fully complete the map.

4) PogJump

PogJump is a pretty easy yet very popular parkour map that contains 16 different levels. Each level is of varying difficulty, with the last three being the most difficult.

This map is great because each level is small and manageable; it's not just one huge map.

3) Zaz's Parkour

Zaz's Parkour is a very colorful map that is suitable for all players. The map features a few special blocks, including those that flicker and move. The design of this map is quite simple, but it still has a bit of a cartoony feel to it.

2) Color Tower

The Color Tower is an easy parkour map that involves players parkouring their way up a rainbow tower. This map is fairly easy and does not take long to complete. Furthermore, it is also aesthetically pleasing to look at. And each color marks a different stage.

There are also a few secrets hidden around the map, so try your best to find them!

1) The Laberun

The Laberun is a laboratory-themed parkour map featuring amazing builds. This map is split into different stages, and players have a set amount of time to complete them. This map is very inclusive because there are five different levels of difficulty to choose from.

