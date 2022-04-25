10 best Minecraft Prison servers in 2022

Prison in Minecraft is a unique game mode that involves working your way to freedom. Prison servers typically have large mines that are reset every few minutes, and players can gather ores and other resources to sell in these mines.

Once a player has enough money from selling, they can rank up. Ranks typically go from A-Z, with players starting at A and ending at Z. As time goes on, each rankup becomes more and more expensive.

Prison servers also often have crates where players can unlock special tools, like a high-efficiency pickaxe to mine faster.

Prison servers have been a large part of Minecraft for many years, and here are some of the best Prison servers you should try out.

10 Minecraft Prison servers that deserve your attention

10) JailMC

JailMC [Image via Minecraft]

JailMC is a smaller Prison server with lots of characters. This server offers daily events that can be viewed in-game. It also has vaults, personal mines, public mines, and more. JailMC even has games in the chat that players can play and win prizes.

IP: play.jailmc.com

9) AkumaMC

AkumaMC [Image via Minecraft]

AkumaMC is a growing Prison server that has a variety of features. These features include unlimited prestiges, personal mines, OP tools, winnable ranks, and more. Players can also try their luck at the casino or fight against gangs. There are also robots on the server that will auto-mine for you.

IP: akumamc.net

8) TheArchon

TheArchon [Image via Minecraft]

The Archon is a popular Prison server that also features a variety of other game modes. The Archon's Prison server has a custom texture pack that really adds to the game using custom 3D models.

There are also many different items and bombs that players start off with.

IP: org.archonhq.net

7) OPLegends

OPLegends [Image via Minecraft]

OPLegends is another smaller Prison server with two different Prison games to choose from, Prison Neptune and Modern Prison. OPLegends has gangs that players can join, and top gang owners receive weekly payouts of real money!

IP: play.oplegends.com

6) FadeCloud

FadeCloud [Image via Minecraft]

FadeCloud is a cross-platform server that has a few different game modes for players. Among the modes, the Prison game mode has an amazing custom texture pack that is extremely detailed. This server also contains pets, skills, and more.

IP: play.fadecloud.com

5) LemonCloud

LemonCloud [Image via Minecraft]

LemonCloud is a decently sized server that presents a range of game modes for players, including OP Prison. OP Prison is a bit different. In it, players get very overpowered tools and weapons. The main objective, however, remains the same. You have to work in the mine till you finally obtain freedom.

IP: one.lemoncloud.net

4) Complex Gaming

Complex Gaming [Image via Minecraft]

The Prison server associated with Complex Gaming has a custom texture pack that includes various new symbols. One thing fans really like about Complex Gaming is how easy the chat is to read. On most Prison servers, the chat is very colorful, and players have tons of custom tags and ranks; however, on Complex Gaming, all chats are white and important messages are presented in color, which just looks a lot more organized!

IP: hub.mc-complex.com

3) MCCentral

MCCentral [Image via Minecraft]

MCCentral is a server that has been around for many years, and it's nice to see it still has a solid playerbase! MCCentral's Prison mode features bounties, custom enchants, voting rewards, an auction house, and more.

This server has seen peak popularity with over a million players, and if you haven't been on it yet, it's definitely worth a shot.

IP: play.mccentral.org

2) OPBlocks

OPBlocks [Image via Minecraft]

OPBlocks is a candy-themed server that provides players with a bunch of options, including Prison, of course! OPBlocks just released season 17 of their Prison server, so it's worth it to check it out!

If you're looking for a server with engaging and unique content on offer, this one is for you.

IP: hub.opblocks.com

1) MCHub

MCHub is a popular server that has consistently had thousands of online players. The server has beautiful builds, private mines, player vaults, titles, robots, and more. Players also get to have their own personal city.

IP: mcs.mchub.com

These have been some Prison serves that you might want to check out if you love playing the Prison mode.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh