10 best Minecraft seeds for building a kingdom

Minecraft is very well known for the impressive creations its players have put together over the years, with some of the most aesthetically pleasing of these builds being fantasy-style kingdoms. From castles adorned with defensive measures, to rustic homes and furnishings, its no wonder why so many players search for seeds where they can build their own personal Minecraft kingdom.

Terrain generation being changed to that Java and Bedrock are much more similar. However, all of the seeds mentioned in this article should function for both versions of the game, though they were tested on Bedrock edition.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top 10 Minecraft seeds for kingdom building

10) The kingdom of 3 mountains

A sky view of the three mountain island spawn (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -2144052612

This seed is explosive in the amount of freedom it gives players looking to build a kingdom. The spawn is an island on which there are three different mountains. These structures, and the forest valleys between them, are flush with resources, meaning players will quickly be able to start working on their kingdom.

Players could build three small neighboring kingdoms, all with unique aesthetics, or one large kingdom atop all the mountains, or a forest kingdom in the valley below, or a single kingdom in the bowl of the largest mountain. This seed truly deserves to be on this list because of just how many different ideas it can bring forth.

9) Ice Age kindom

The view from spawn, over the frozen terrain (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -2093010014

This seed spawns players atop a frozen mountain, looking down upon a snow covered taiga and frozen sea. Icebergs litter the oceans, as clouds pass just overhead. Right from the get go, this seed is dripping with inspiration and potential.

Players should stop and imagine their kingdom, once flourishing and proud, now reduced to a desperate few huddling around dwindling fires in corners of giant castles for warmth. Mountains of snow and ice cover the buildings, freezing out life. With a proper builder, this kingdom could be gorgeous and tell a chilling story. This is the reason this seed lands on this list at ninth best seed for kingmakers.

8) Mushroom (island) kingdom

A small part of the massive mushroom island on the seed (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 131215679

This is an incredible seed for kingdom building for two reasons. The spawn location is a mixture of eroded badlands and desert, already a great combination for inspiration. But just a few thousand blocks away is a huge Minecraft mushroom island. Players can build a kingdom here that is totally safe from hostile mobs.

This huge potential, and unique terrain, is what lands this seed at the eighth best spot for kingdom building.

7) Treetop kingdom

Where jungle meets badlands (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -197202488

Players can mine through Minecraft's badlands for terracotta, or loot the warm seas for coral to add a lot of color and charm to their rooftop empire. They could also use jungle logs and planks for a more druidic approach to kingdom building.

The spawn area's badlands and jungle extend for thousands of blocks as well, meaning players will be afforded ample opportunity to use these unique, and sometimes hard to get, blocks. There is also a desert village from which players can get citizens for their kingdom. For these reasons and more, this seed lands on the list at the seventh spot.

6) The valley of spikes

The ice spike valley found near spawn (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -1445835030

This seed is perfect for players who prefer Minecraft's frozen biomes. The spawn is a short sprint away from a long, flowing valley filled with ice spikes. This valley then gives way to a massive frozen mountain.

Players using this seed will have a chance to use cooler colors, such as the shades of blue found in regular and blue ice in Minecraft, in their builds, as well as incorporate the ice spikes into their kingdom. These unique opportunities are what land this seed on the list.

5) Eroded kingdom

The badlands island players spawn on (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 624411614

This seed spawns players on the coast of a moderately sized badlands island, split down the middle by a river. This seed earns its place on this list due to the potential of the island.

Players can build a Minecraft terracotta kingdom, matching the aesthetics of the land itself. Or, they can instead take inspiration from the eroded nature of the island and experiment with weathering their build. They can even chip off corners of their castles or add fallen debris around taller strucutres, as a few examples.

4) Hollow mountain plateau

The top of this seed's spawn mountain range (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 486881

This Minecraft seed spawns players on the top of a fascinating mountain. This range is hollowed out, giving them immediate access to dripstone. Additionally, the circular mountain range contains a small plateau at its top, which would make the perfect place to build a small kindom.

Or players could do the opposite direction, using the hollowed out mountain itself as a base, building up a complex network of underground tunnels that lead to different builds. Having the option for a quick and easy dwarven-style kingdom helps to set this seed apart.

3) Cliffside Kingdom

The spawn cliffs and mountains of this wonderful seed (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -1820780390

This Minecraft seed features a massive max-height mountain range right at spawn, which compliments the expansive sheer cliffs also found near spawn incredibly well. This expanse of interesting terrain stretches for hundreds of blocks, making it a perfect places to build an expansive cliffside kingdom. Players can even expand inland, building a series of bridges over the mountain valleys.

This seed is as gorgeous as it is filled with potential, and definitely an option to keep in mind when generating a new world.

2) Hollow isles

The hollow island found adjacent to the spawn island (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 84682415

This seed spawns players on an isolated rocky island, flush with Minecraft's buried treasure. While this isolated spot in the sea would already have made for a cool kingdom location, there is a second island nearby that makes the seed even better.

This second island is a hollow island, generated in such a way that one of Minecraft's new scary cave systems has carved the insides of the land mass out almost entirely. There is even an ocean monument nearby that players could turn into an underwater portion of the kingdom. This all combines to provide one of the best kingdom building seeds the game has to offer.

1) Protective ring-dom

A view down into the seed's secluded valley (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 1278040446

This seed spawns players a short distance away from some of Minecraft's most beautiful terrain. There is a ring of plains surrounding a lakeside forest. Players could either build a gorgeous Minecraft castle kingdom next to the lake with a defensive wall atop the ring, or they could build the kingdom on the ring itself, leaving the lake and forest as an untouched and secluded grove.

With much of the surrounding terrain being just as flush with both beauty and potential, its plain to see why this seed ranks as the best for building a Minecraft kingdom.

Minecraft is truly a game without limits. Players can make any idea for a potential kingdom work, as there is almost guaranteed to be a seed out there that makes any idea possible. Even within these seeds listed, there are going to be different spots farther from spawn that make new and exciting kingdoms possible. So, players ensure they explore to find good inspiration.