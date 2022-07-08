10 best seeds for spawners in Minecraft 1.19 update

Spawners are unique blocks in Minecraft that facilitate the constant spawning of mobs. They are usually found in generated structures like dungeons, woodland mansions and strongholds.

These blocks can be useful to start mob farms since they can't be acquired in the Creative Mode inventory and require commands to obtain otherwise.

When searching for mob spawners in Minecraft, it pays to have a good seed. Many seeds have been shared by version 1.19 players to find spawner blocks relatively easily. Some seeds even possess multiple spawn blocks within proximity to each other, which is a fairly rare occurrence.

Below, players can find some of the best seeds for effectively spotting spawners.

Excellent version 1.19 seeds for Minecraft players who want to quickly locate spawners

1) -4617209022856430611

Be sure to light this seed's dungeon before approaching the spawner (Image via u/13823levi/Reddit)

Sometimes, Minecraft players don't want to do a ton of searching or digging to find a dungeon containing a spawner. Fortunately, in this seed, they don't have to.

Not far from spawn at (X: 25, Y: 98, Z: 29), players will find a dungeon with a spawner at its center. However, they must bring along a few torches when they search this block. Otherwise, they may have to contend with hostile mobs that they'd much rather avoid.

2) 3233267067614665927

An exposed spawner in a village (Image via u/NovaRose26/Reddit)

This Minecraft seed features an incredibly easy spawner to access. It is found in a village wall at approximately (X: 39, Y: 65, Z: 1248). The dungeon it is in is left completely open to the naked eye, and players can work with the block at their leisure.

However, leaving the spawner unattended can lead to unforeseen consequences, as the hostile mobs it creates may wander from the dungeon and attack nearby villagers.

3) -1268756054744528703

This spawner is located directly under a village (Image via u/xBetax21/Reddit)

This is another seed that is great for Minecraft players who love village spawners. This seed keeps the spawner somewhat more removed from its village without making it difficult to access.

Players can access the spawner block at roughly (X: -1555, Y: 81, Z: 1313), as it is placed underneath a small village house and near its chapel. They may need to break a block or two to get to the dungeon, but it's still an incredibly easy spawner to access nonetheless.

4) -8699452048088162988

This spawner is exposed in a cliffside village (Image via u/LordofSnails/Reddit)

This seed may seem fairly innocuous to most, but it has a very easy spawner to spot at the coordinates (X: 252, Y: 113, Z: 649).

This block is completely exposed in a hillside village, likely to the chagrin of its inhabitants. If players leave the block alone, the hostile mobs can fairly quickly kill the nearby villagers.

To avoid this, players can simply break the block or surround it with light sources to prevent any mobs from spawning. They can then begin to create their mob farm by slowly building around the block.

5) -2992653232745476319

Two zombie spawners for the price of one (Image via u/LordofSnails/Reddit)

It's quite rare for Minecraft to generate multiple spawner blocks close to each other. However, every so often, the world generation code works in a player's favor.

This is the case with this seed, where players can find two adjacent dungeons, each with its own zombie spawner. They can be found at (X: 217, Y: -9, Z: -42), and are littered with loot chests as a bonus.

Once players have picked the chests clean, they can do what they wish with twice as many mob spawners as usual.

6) 9288674236670679

There's plenty to explore around this seed's spawner block (Image via u/Lonttra/Reddit)

Though this Minecraft seed is technically for version 1.18.2, it should work perfectly fine with version 1.19.

Players will spawn right on top of a woodland mansion structure, but there's much more to this mansion than meets the eye.

At the mansion entrance, players can find an azalea tree. If they dig underneath this tree, they'll find a lush cave system, and at the end of that cave lies a tunnel with an exposed spawner block.

Players will have to do a little exploring for this seed, but it will still result in a nicely placed spawner block.

7) 8135591272527270022

Spawner blocks look a little stranger with sculk creeping near them (Image via u/I_am_in_distress/Reddit)

There's plenty to offer in this Minecraft seed, especially for lovers of the 1.19 update. Close to spawn at (X: -215, Y: -28, Z: 456), players will find two ancient cities right next to each other. Even better, this seed bucks the rules of generation and bridges the two cities together with a mineshaft.

In this mineshaft area, at approximately (X: -418, Y: -48, Z: 129), players will find two spawners complete with loot chests. What's inside these chests might be helpful for players before they explore the deep dark cities and their patrolling Warden.

8) 2968230290716380830

This spawner block almost looks like it was placed in a player-made location (Image via u/Katkalis/Reddit)

Sometimes, Minecraft makes generation mistakes that practically invite players to come and witness. This seed creates one such instance at (X: -279, Y: 121, Z: -196), where a multi-stone cavern rests on the side of a hill.

This hill contains a dungeon right inside, and players can find its spawner block without any digging. Players can simply walk right up to the spawner, light it and do with it what they wish; no strings attached.

9) -4442684857543020016

A player's farm utilizing the three spawners in this seed (Image via u/supreme_weeblord/Reddit)

Triple spawners are one of the rarest generations in Minecraft. This seed features plenty of amenities around the spawn but also a cluster of three spawner blocks at (X: 124, Y: -40, Z: 810).

According to Supreme_Weeblord, who shared the seed, these spawners do create cave spiders. Since these hostile mobs are poisonous, it may not be a bad idea to bring along a few milk buckets to avoid any unintended poisonings.

10) -8980231393891896242

Three spawners and multiple chests are quite a rare treat (Image via u/Joeysbruh/Reddit)

This is another triple spawner seed for eager Minecraft players. This seed might take some digging, but the rewards are well worth it.

Close to the coordinates (X: 1274, Y: -42, Z: 533), Minecraft players will find two spawner block dungeons to their left and another a few dozen blocks to their right.

Each of these spawner blocks has two loot chests paired with them. This means players will have plenty to loot on top of having three spawner blocks to enjoy.

