Minecraft's biome roster has steadily increased over the years, leading to a few becoming obsolete or being phased out as new additions are brought along. Some remain incredibly rare to the point that some players may not even recognize they're in a certain biome when they see it. Meanwhile, a handful of them have been introduced by Mojang in joke updates.

Minecraft's 10+ year history has allowed for a ton of biomes to come and go as well as fluctuate in regular appearances in a given world. For this reason, there are likely more than a few biomes that players may not be aware of, especially in the case of newer players who may not be thoroughly familiar with the game's mechanics in its current state and history.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

10 Minecraft biomes that players might not be aware of

1) End barrens

End barrens are an oft-overlooked biome in Minecraft: Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

Although they're often not even recognized as a biome in Minecraft: Java Edition, end barrens are classified as such. They generate on the edges of the End's outer islands and feature cliff faces dropping off into the Void. Although endermen can spawn here, not much else appears, so players shouldn't expect to find any structures or chorus plants.

End barrens may not be particularly resourceful, but some players aren't aware that they are a thing at all when it comes to biomes.

2) Modified jungle edge

The modified jungle edge biome was one of Minecraft's rarest (Image via Mojang)

No longer available after Minecraft 1.18's terrain generation changes, modified jungle edge biomes were among the rarest in the game due to the incredibly specific requirements needed to generate them. These biomes were quite small and featured lowered tree counts that included both jungle and oak trees. Melons and pumpkins could also be found.

Jungle mobs like parrots, pandas, and ocelots could spawn within this biome, though they didn't have much surface coverage to do so. A Modified jungle edge biome required a jungle to spawn next to the rare swamp hills biome.

Regardless, this biome remains elusive in worlds created before Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update.

3) Tundra

Tundra biomes in Minecraft were eventually replaced by other snowy varieties (Image via Mojang)

Although they've been removed from Minecraft since Beta 1.8, tundras were an interesting early experiment in snowy biomes. They utilized grass blocks, but the snow coverage ensured that there was no short or tall grass to be found, and tree coverage was incredibly sparse. Water froze over due to the temperature, of course, but this harsh, cold biome would eventually give way to improved ones.

After the 1.8 beta, Mojang would eventually introduce more fleshed-out cold biomes like those we see today in the form of snowy biomes, groves, and more. However, they can trace their lineage back to this early frigid biome, which was quite unforgiving when all things are considered.

4) Mushroom field shore

Mushroom field shores were often a welcome sight pre-Minecraft 1.18 (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players love mushroom fields due to their lack of hostile mob spawns and abundant food sources, thanks to the mushrooms growing throughout the biome. However, prior to the back end of the Caves & Cliffs update, mushroom field shore biomes were also available to explore and experience. These biomes would be generated on the border of a mushroom field and a river or ocean.

Although they were very similar to standard mushroom fields physically, mushroom field shores could spawn buried treasure in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, such as beaches and shipwrecks, making it a quasi-beach/mushroom field hybrid. While they were an appreciated addition, Mojang ultimately saw fit to have them removed after version 1.18.

5) Rainforests

Rainforests were a precursor to Minecraft's jungle biomes (Image via Mojang)

Well before Mojang implemented jungle biomes, rainforests existed as something of a forerunner. Complete with a high concentration of greenery, including widespread large oak trees, rainforests may not have felt quite like a jungle post-Java 1.2.1. However, they were certainly an interesting take on a forested biome with plenty of lush foliage to go around.

Most players would likely prefer to have jungles as they are in the current game state, but it never hurts to look back and acknowledge the biomes that set the foundation for them.

6) Ice deserts

Ice deserts were removed in Minecraft's Adventure update (Image via Mojang)

Deserts are undoubtedly biomes of intense heat, but real-world deserts can get pretty chilly at times. This may be why Mojang introduced ice deserts earlier on in the game's tenure, combining the frigid temperatures of a snowy biome with the barren feeling of a desert. Due to this combination, players weren't likely to find much beyond snow, ice, and sand blocks.

These biomes were ultimately removed after the Adventure update, though fans likely didn't miss them, considering they didn't have much to offer in the way of resources. Still, an ice desert was an interesting concept for a biome at the time, and it may have influenced future cold-weather biomes later on.

7) Shapes

Shapes was a joke biome offered in Minecraft's famous 20w14∞ snapshot (Image via Mojang)

A part of the April Fool's Day 20w14∞ snapshot in 2020, the shapes biome is one of the most unusual in all of Minecraft. However, it can only be accessed as part of its joke snapshot. Although this biome has some rocky hills and rivers, lakes, and ponds, the undeniable feature of it is various floating shapes in the sky made of blocks like wool, stained glass, and glazed terracotta.

Though this biome was never considered to be a productive one for a Survival Mode playthrough, it's quite aesthetically pleasing, if nothing else. It also leaves one to wonder what kind of ideas Mojang has for biomes in the future, even if they aren't as silly as the shapes biome.

8) Biome For Player With No Time For Nonsense

This Minecraft biome would be great if it wasn't for the fact it's an April Fool's biome (Image via Mojang)

This is another biome found in the 20w14∞ snapshot for April Fool's day. It has a long name but actually proves to be pretty useful. Although it generates like a standard snowy taiga without mobs or structures, it replaces minable ore blocks with redstone components and mineral blocks. All in all, the biome would be pretty productive if it wasn't intended to be a gag by Mojang.

On the bright side, fans can still access the 20w14∞ snapshot and other April Fool's Day releases via the game's official launcher. This biome may never reach the vanilla game, but it's still quite fun to experiment with.

9) The Void

The void biome is undoubtedly one of the strangest in Minecraft: Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

This unusual biome (not to be confused with the Void beneath Minecraft's generated terrain) can be created in Java Edition by customizing the Superflat or Single Biome world types. It's a relatively empty biome save for the 33x33 platform that players begin on, though phantoms and pillager patrols can still spawn without the use of Minecraft commands or Creative Mode's spawn eggs.

The biome is suspended in the sky, and players will still die if they fall off the starting platform. However, this area can be useful for workshopping new builds or creating redstone contraptions in a contained environment before putting them into practice in a different world.

10) Desert lakes

Desert lakes were a bit friendlier when it came to water access (Image via Mojang)

Desert biomes are pretty well-known for not having the best access to water, which is reasonable. However, desert lake biomes existed before they were removed in the 1.18 update, offering more hilled terrain and a plentiful dispensation of water throughout the biome. Otherwise, they operated similarly to deserts (minus only spawning desert wells and fossils).

Although modern desert biomes can certainly provide water access, the desert lake made the process a bit easier, even if it couldn't generate things like desert villages or pyramids like its counterpart.