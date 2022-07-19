10 rarest mobs in Minecraft 1.19 update

For the most part, Minecraft's world is one of the most incredible feats of game development ever seen. Some factors that contribute to its current position in the industry are building, combat, and mining mechanics, along with its procedurally generated infinite sandbox world.

However, what makes Minecraft's world particularly lively is the amount and types of mobs that can be found within the confines of the Overworld, Nether, and End dimensions.

Most mobs are based on real-life animals like wolves, sheep, chickens, and cows, while other mobs are from a fantasy and nonfictional point of view. This article will talk about some of the rarest mobs in the game, post Minecraft 1.19.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Exploring the rarest mobs in Minecraft The Wild Update

10) Skeleton horse

The skeleton horse is an undead mob in the game. These horses usually appear as skeleton “trap” horses, a hostile entity that spawns as a result of a lightning strike that takes place at a specific point in the world.

When a player or group of players comes within a 10-block radius of the skeleton trap horse, a group of skeleton horsemen spawn.

A skeleton trap horse has the following percentage of chances of spawning in a specific Minecraft world: 0.75 to 1.5% chance on Easy difficulty, 1.5 to 4% on Normal difficulty, and 2.25 to6.75% on Hard difficulty.

9) Spider jockeys

Spider jockeys are mobs that consist of a spider being used as a mount by a skeleton, a stray, or a wither skeleton. These mobs have a 1% chance of spawning in the overworld, while the nether dimension witnesses a 0.8% chance for a spider to spawn with a wither skeleton riding it.

8) Skeleton with diamond armor

Skeletons are a common type of mob that can be seen spawning in areas with low light levels all over the overworld and in the soul sand valley biome in the nether dimension.

However, it is pretty rare for them to spawn with pieces of armor, and even rarer for them to spawn with an entire set of diamond armor, with a 0.04% chance of the latter happening.

7) Green frogs

Out of the three breeds of frogs added to the game with the Minecraft 1.19 update, only two can spawn naturally. The third variant, titled the “Cold” frog variant, cannot spawn naturally and has to be bred by the player in a suitable biome.

As is pointed out by the variant’s name, this green or “cold” frog can only be spawned in cold biomes like Frozen River, Snowy Beach, Grove, Frozen Peaks, Jagged Peaks, Snowy Plains, Ice Spikes, Snowy Slopes, Snowy Taiga, Frozen Ocean, and Deep Frozen Ocean biome.

6) Allay

The Allay is another new mob added with the launch of Minecraft 1.19. This luminescent bat-like mob is most commonly found inside Woodland Mansions and in cages near Pillager Outposts.

However, encounters can turn out to be quite rare, since both Pillager Outposts and Woodland Mansions are considered to be quite uncommon by the game’s wiki and according to player experience.

5) Screaming goats

Goats were added to the game with Minecraft 1.17, along with the glow squid and axolotls. A long-awaited addition, these mobs have two variants: the regular goat and the screaming goat. While regular goats can be found quite commonly in mountainous biomes, the chance of a screaming goat spawning instead is 2%.

4) Brown mooshrooms

Mooshrooms are cow-like mobs that are only found inside the rarest biome in the game: the Mushroom biome, which includes mushroom fields or mushroom islands. These mobs are covered with mushrooms and are considered to be one of the rarest mobs in the game due to the rarity of the biome.

3) Brown pandas

Pandas in the Minecraft world are quite rare, to begin with. They’re only found in the jungle and bamboo jungle biomes, although they are a little more common in bamboo jungles than in regular jungle biomes.

Out of the seven different types of panda personalities, normal pandas have the highest chance of spawning, while brown variants have the lowest chance, sitting at a measly 2.04%.

2) Baby squid

Squids are the oldest aquatic mob to come to Minecraft. However, many players (mostly Java Edition players) might not know of the existence of baby squids. This is because of two reasons. The first is that the baby squid mob is only seen in Minecraft Bedrock. The other reason is that squids cannot be bred, essentially making this mob one of the rarest in the game.

1) Charged creeper

Creepers are some of the most terrifying mobs in the game. Their ability to sneak up on a player and explode, killing them nearly every time, is unprecedented and quite dangerous. However, what some might not know is that a creeper can be made even more powerful than it is in its regular form.

Creepers change into charged creepers when they are struck by lightning, directly or within a four-block radius. This has a 1/485 or 0.002% chance of happening once per tick. This variant of creepers explodes with twice the force of a regular creeper.

