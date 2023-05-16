3 best Minecraft Build Battle servers

The popularity of Minecraft, which has been around for a while, is still growing. Due to its widespread use, many users have built structures that resemble real-world structures, automobiles, and other objects. These builds can be constructed on a Minecraft server or a survival world. Players post build concepts and ideas daily, but it's hard to get a scope of how good you are.

Minecraft Build Battle servers are a great way to test your building skills. This list will explain what each of these Minecraft Build Battle servers offers. Remember, this is a look through some of the best ones available now.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Build Battle servers are fun for players who like to build in Minecraft

3) MoxMC

IP address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a beautiful server (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC is a built battle server with many different games to play. The server has a large community, so you'll always have someone to play with. It also has a lot of players on it at any given time, so if you want to play games with other people, this is the place for you!

This is an enjoyable server with many players playing daily; it is also known to have some of the best builders! Any players that are looking to test their skills should consider joining MoxMC, as it features a highly competitive Elo rating system for your build battle experience.

If you are a player that is not the best at building, this server can also work for you as they have an unrated system, making it seem very similar to Valorant (if you've ever played that).

Most players have played a build battle that allows you about 5 minutes to build before you start the voting period. On MoxMC, you can play for different periods, going as low as 1 minute and as high as 30 minutes. However, the most played version is still the 5-minute version.

Average player count: 500 - 2,500

2) The Hive

IP address: geo.hivebedrock.network

The Hive is a server that has been around for a long time, and it's one of the best places to build and play with friends. The server has a lot of different game modes, which means you can find something that suits your interests. It also has a good community, so you'll always have people to talk to when you join the server. The Hive is one of the most popular servers out there!

However, unfortunately, the Hive is now a Bedrock-only server, making it impossible to play on the Java edition. Nonetheless, it has an excellent player base and is easily one of the most played servers in all of Minecraft, competing even with Hypixel.

The Hive is an entertaining server that has been around for many years. Become a member today and play great Minecraft minigames like SkyWars, DeathRun, SkyGiants, and much more. If you're playing on the Bedrock edition of Minecraft, this server is a must-join.

Average player count: 5,000 - 30,000

1) Hypixel

IP address: hypixel.net

The best servers are the ones with the most active players. The more people there are on a server, the more fun you can have playing with them. If only one or two other people are on a server, it won't be the same experience as playing with thousands of other players worldwide, which is what Hypixel offers.

Hypixel is one of the best servers, constantly adding new game modes and features that make their gameplay stand out from others in the genre. If your favorite multiplayer game has been out for years, but its developers haven't added anything new lately (or at all), then maybe you'll find that on Hypixel due to its large variety of game modes!

Htpixel is the world's biggest and most well-known Minecraft server, running since 2013. Hypixel serves various player demographics by offering multiple game modes, including Murder Mystery, Bedwars, Skyblock, TNT Tag, Hide and Seek, and much more!

Average player count: 20,000 - 100,000

Tips and tricks for Minecraft Build Battle servers

Tip 1

Build the theme you need to build initially. Afterward, add all the necessary details. All players, young and old alike, must comprehend your build, so don't make it too difficult to understand. Also, keep your plan tidy and orderly; avoid becoming disorganized because you don't want to be rushing to finish at the end.

Tip 2

Many individuals enjoy building in Minecraft, and many have unique original build ideas. If you fall into this category, you will usually prevail easily, as not many people are that great at building. Many people want something cool and fun when voting, so use your imagination and originality.

Tip 3

Don't try to construct something you might be unable to in five minutes. You'll often mess up your construction, which won't be finished. Rarely do you see people voting that give green vote on unfinished structures. Just be sure to take your time and make something fun and manageable.

Tip 4

When playing build battle, this is one of the most crucial factors. Be sure to add tons of details to your build, so if you already have an excellent idea done and still have extra time, add other things. Just the ability to include additional information in your builds, no matter how minor, is probably a positive thing.

Poll : 0 votes