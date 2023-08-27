3 best Minecraft servers for two players

The popular sandbox game Minecraft, famed for its limitless creativity and exploration, offers not only a rich single-player experience, but also a thriving multiplayer community. Gamers have a wide range of options and experiences thanks to Minecraft servers. A multiplayer server can further improve the experience, since it gives players the option to play with friends on modded or vanilla servers even if others are offline.

So look no further if you're seeking for the best Minecraft servers to play with a friend or a partner. In this article, we will discuss the top three options for two players that offer both fun gaming and a thriving community.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Minecraft servers that are best for 2 players

1) PurplePrison

IP address: purpleprison.net

PurplePrison might be the server for you and your companion if both of you enjoy competitive and difficult experiences. Popular Minecraft Prison server PurplePrison provides a distinctive spin on the standard gameplay. On your journey to freedom, mine resources, finish tasks, and level up.

The server is the best option for two players because it can be fairly competitive, but also promotes teamwork and cooperation. Playmates can engage in friendly competition with one another or establish coalitions to control the prison hierarchy. PurplePrison ensures that you and your partner will have an engaging and immersive experience with a robust community, frequent events, and a stable economy.

Community is a huge thing on PurplePrison, with the ability to join gangs and host them yourselves. You and your friend can team up to capture mobs, defeat bosses, and much much more!

Average player count: 500 - 2,500

2) Hypixel

IP address: hypixel.net

Hypixel is one of the most well-known Minecraft servers, and it provides a variety of game types to keep you and your partner occupied for hours on end. It features something for everyone, from the traditional survival mode to the original minigames.

SkyWars is a game where players compete against one another. To win, you must build strategically and engage in war in the sky. Alternatively, you can play Bedwars with a partner or group of people in which you must protect your bed while destroying that of your adversary. Hypixel is the number one bedwars server around.

This server ensures you and your friend will have an enjoyable and interesting experience thanks to frequent updates and a sizable playerbase. You will never run out of games to play on this server. Here is a list of some of the minigames you'll be able to try out:

Dropper

Wool Wars

SkyBlock

SMP

Murder Mystery

TNT Run

Hide and Seek

The Walls

Mini Walls

Capture the Wool

Zombies

Hole in the Wall

Football

Ender Spleef

Build Battle

Duels

UHC

Quakecraft

Paintball

Cops and Crims

Survival Games

Average player count: 20,000 - 100,000

3) Havoc Games

IP address: play.havoc.games

Havoc Games is the ideal server for two people if you like a mixture of PvP combat and exploration. The game types available on this server include The Mining Dead, Craft Theft Auto, Towny, and Warzone. Together, explore the enormous, dynamic maps, working out riddles, and unearthing secrets as you go.

Take part in violent PvP combat with other players or band together to overcome challenging challenges and succeed. Whatever type of experience you prefer — intense fighting or exhilarating adventures — Havoc Games offers a wide selection that will keep you and your companion amused for hours.

The most popular game mode on the server is its Mining Dead where you take on waves of zombies in a Call of Duty: Zombies type of Minecraft game. You can spend hours taking out the zombies and gathering loot with your friends; it's a game that always entertains.

The Craft Theft Auto game mode is also another Minecraft version of a game, this time it's putting the popular game Grand Theft Auto into Mojang's sandbox. Players can gather guns on this server and face off against other players in-game. It can be extremely fun to do this with a partner who can watch your back!

Average player count: 500 - 2,000