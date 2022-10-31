3 best Minecraft SMP servers with an economy

The economy is the heart of Minecraft servers. It's what makes them tick, and it's also the first thing most people notice when they move to a new community. If a player is looking for a good SMP server, there's more to consider than just how many diamonds are in the in-game world or how many chickens are being bred.

This post will discuss three different options with great economies as well as how they work. They are great servers for any player who loves the concept of business.

Best Minecraft SMP servers with flowing economy for players to try in 2022

3) MoxMC

IP address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is an SMP server with a legendary economy (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC is an admirable Survival server with an amazing economy. It has been around since 2014 and boasts a huge community with over 70K members on its Discord server.

The MoxMC community is very friendly and helpful. Gamers can ask its members for help with anything they need, from building to installing new plugins on their servers. They can also just chat with them about what happened at school/work today. Moreover, they can offer advice on how to do things like add new players or make sure everyone knows what's going on during events.

The economy on this server is truly phenomenal and features the ability to create shops and make your own black market. Players can even participate in a fully operational stock market and trade stocks based on the server's private and gamer-owned stores; they can become the next Warren Buffet but in Minecraft!

MoxMC has many plugins that allow players to play their favorite game modes. Moreover, there are also some pretty cool mods included in this server that add new features. One of them allows gamers to view statistics from other gamers' worlds via the web browser interface. That said, additional features aren't necessary, and players can choose which ones they want to use.

MoxMC's amazing features include the following:

A map full of caves and dungeons to explore.

A staff team made up of friendly people who love helping out players in need. They will do everything they can to make sure everyone feels welcome on their server.

An economy where gamers can buy items from other players' inventories or craft them using recipes found throughout Minecraft worlds.

2) Sunny Survival

IP address: bms.sunnysurvival.com

Sunny Survival is a huge server with a thriving economy (Image via Mojang)

Sunny Survival is a great option for players who want to experience the game with an economy. It's easy to join and has a lot of features that make it appealing. The server offers only one gameplay mode, which is Survival, where gamers have to keep themselves alive in the Minecraft world, as well as other players. This server has been around for a while and has a small but extremely friendly community.

Simply put, Sunny Survival exists to provide a space for Minecraft gamers to play together. In its great player-driven economy, one can build their own store to buy or sell items to other individuals. Moreover, they can also trade with other people in the community.

Minecraft players will be able to claim land, just as on most other SMP servers, to prevent others from griefing their builds. They can make their own town area and easily provide a place for tons of gamers to sell and trade items. It's extremely easy to become popular in this community; all it takes is just a little time and effort.

1) Pixelblock

IP address: best.pixelblockmc.com

Pixexlblock is a marvelous SMP server (Image via Mojang)

Pixelblock is a Survival server with an economy. Similar to previous entries on this list, it uses a great plugin that lets players buy and sell items in-game, as well as set up their own shop. The server offers many different ways to earn money, including mining or killing monsters in Survival mode. In Pixelblock, the goal is to build a town into something spectacular without having any mods installed or using coding skills.

This offering features Minecraft Bedrock compatibility, along with access via the top game versions. This server also provides tons of unique rewards for carrying out random tasks, such as voting for the server.

On Pixelblock, Minecraft players are able to play Skyblock as well. The mode on this server is comparable to the one on Hypixel. This is also a fantastic server for gamers looking to play with their friends, as both Survival and Skyblock are two of the best multiplayer game modes.

Gamers can embark on the greatest adventure on Pixelblock. It boasts a friendly community and is indisputably among the top servers for anyone wishing to have a ton of fun with their pals. Thanks to an incredible staff and community, this is an excellent option for both new and experienced gamers.

Minecraft SMP server tips and tricks

1) In-game items fuel the player-based economy on SMP servers. Depending on the one you're playing on, there may be several ways to get the relevant currency. That said, common methods generally involve trading, mining, or killing monsters. If you're a new user, ask experienced veterans or the server staff about the best ways to make money.

2) Most of these Minecraft servers offer the ability to set up your own shop using a chest system. This can be a very cool feature. How it specifically works can vary from server to server due to different plugins, but that should be fairly easy to figure out, and you can always reach out to the staff.

3) With a command like '/rtp', you can teleport (random) anywhere on the map on the majority of servers. By doing so, you can quickly explore a ton of new locations around the globe without having to start from your base location or the server spawn area. Just like the workings of the feature from the last point, the command you use to teleport can be different or simply may not exist on the server you're playing on.

4) Make sure to claim anything you construct. You run the risk of others breaking into or altering your land if you don't do this. You'll need to check out how to claim land on the particular server you've joined, as there are many different ways to do it.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes