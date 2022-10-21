3 best Minecraft SMP Servers with no PvP

There are so many Minecraft servers out there, and it can be hard to find one that has all the features players are looking for. Those looking to play with their friends and family in a safe space without the threat of PvP have tons of options available.

This article will take a look at three of the best SMP servers for Minecraft that do not have PvP. These servers are great because they allow players to experience all the benefits of multiplayer without any danger. They can mine, build, and explore with their friends, while never having to worry about them betraying or attacking them.

The top Minecraft SMP servers that disable PvP

3) MoxMC

IP address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a fantastic SMP server with no PvP (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC is a server that offers a unique experience for those who want to play Minecraft without the pressure of PvP. This server has no ranks and no shops, so players won't have to worry about being attacked or being tricked into buying something overpriced. There are also no warps or teleport commands in this game, which means players will have to walk everywhere and explore their surroundings.

An SMP server is a multiplayer server with no PvP (player versus player). This offers a survival experience of Minecraft with all the dangers, excitement, and freedom that comes along with it. It also means that players can create their own worlds without worrying about others trying to kill them or steal from them.

Players will also have more freedom to do what they want in the game. With no PvP involved, there are fewer rules and regulations. If a friend wants to help build something together, they won't have to be afraid of being attacked by another player who may not appreciate their presence.

2) Provim Semi-Vanilla SMP

IP address: play.provim.org

Provim Semi-Vanilla SMP is often a favorite amongst SMP servers (Image via Mojang)

The Provim Semi-Vanilla SMP server is amongst the top-rated servers that don't feature PvP of any sort. The server only runs in 1.19.2 and is constantly changed for new Minecraft updates. You can join this server whenever you want due to the network being online 24/7.

On Provim, players can experience the ultimate adventure. It has a welcoming community and is easily one of the best servers for those looking to experience tons of fun stuff with their friends. This is a great network for both novice and seasoned gamers, thanks to an encouraging structure and a server bot that helps players along the way.

This server also features an incredible Story Mode where players are able to complete numerous tasks. The story is optional, but it provides a delightful, well-balanced overlay on top of the already outstanding SMP.

People will never have to worry about a build of theirs being griefed, due to this server's incredible land claiming function. Players are able to claim chunks of land, which allows them access to run around on it but stops them from breaking or interacting with any blocks.

1) Peaceful Vanilla Club

IP address: mc.peacefulvanilla.club

Peaceful Vanilla Club is a wonderful LGBTQ+ friendly SMP server (Image via Mojang)

Players playing on version 1.18 or higher can join the Peaceful Vanilla Club and enjoy a calm vanilla experience that is free from trolls, pay-to-win rankings, and outside arena PvP. This Minecraft server is also extremely LGBTQ+ friendly, so it is a fantastic choice for all.

Even the Bedrock Edition can be used to play, but the server is based on the Java Edition. This indicates that players can use MCPE (Minecraft Pocket Edition) on devices running iOS and Android.

This is an amazing server that is friendly to those looking for a virtual reality experience in Minecraft. The standard Minecraft VR version for Oculus works, but they also officially support the Vivecraft VR mod for Java Edition only.

Just like the last server, players will be able to claim land to stop others from griefing their builds. This server also has an incredible shop selling feature that not many other SMP servers have. You can visit the server town area, where you can freely set up your own shop or buy from tons of others available.

Another unique feature this server has is a place called 'The Farlands' that can be found around the map as a remembrance of the previous year. Every year, the staff creates this area by circling the new map, and they create a new distinct universe by switching the landscape generator each time.

Minecraft SMP server tips and tricks

1) Be sure to claim anything you build. If you don't do this, you risk others breaking into or altering your land. Servers offer tons of unique ways to claim land, so you'll have to check out how to do so on the specific server you decide to join.

2) The player-based economy on SMP servers is powered by in-game items. The methods for earning this currency may vary depending on the server you're playing on, but they typically involve trading, mining, or dispatching monsters. Ask veteran players or the server staff about the best ways to make money on the server if you're a new user.

3) Most servers offer the ability to teleport anywhere on the map with a command such as /rtp (random teleport). This way, you're able to easily explore tons of new places around the world without having to start from the server spawn area or wherever you build your base.

