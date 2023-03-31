3 best Minecraft Valhelsia servers of 2023

Minecraft allows you to create worlds, which is why the game has gained popularity in recent years. This means you can find many servers out there that are dedicated to this purpose and allow one to play with each other online. One aspect of Minecraft that is unlike many others is the opportunity to mod it and add tons of new and unique elements to the game.

Valhelsia is a sizable general modpack with a tad more of an emphasis on atmosphere, exploration, and decoration. If you want some help finding the best Minecraft Valhelsia servers out there, keep reading.

Valhelsia is an incredible modpack to enjoy in Minecraft

3) MoxMC

IP address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is an action-packed server (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC is a small but very friendly server. It is known as one of the best modded servers around. Its community is great, and the staff team does its best to make sure that everyone is having fun. They have some great plugins as well:

Economy - You can buy and sell items in chest shops using your currency, which you get by selling what you find in chests or killing monsters.

Spawn - There are multiple spawn points around MoxMC that allow players to get started quickly when they first join the server. This is perfect for new players who want to get started right away.

These are just two features on this amazing server. Using the Valhelsia modpack, gamers can play with their friends and do tons of fun shenanigans, such as exploring the land, checking out new items, and more.

On MoxMC, one can make magical artifacts, some of which can be found in dungeons, buried treasures, and end cities. You can make new weapons and armor using technology or magic. This server offers tons of unique and fun approaches to Minecraft.

2) The SquidMiners

IP address: TheSquidMiners.modded.fun:25574

The SquidMiners is a great server for those who play Valhelsia (Image via Mojang)

The SquidMiners server is a great choice for players looking to find a small community that still has some of the best features in Valhelsia. The server is based in the Valhelsia region, so you can expect plenty of biomes and interesting terrain to explore.

The spawn area is nice and big, which means you won't get stuck right away if you want to build something within it. You'll also be able to find some valuable resources around your starting point too.

If you're looking for an active economy with players exchanging goods with each other or selling their creations on marketplaces such as Discord, this might be the place for you.

This server hosts offers 200 mods, including the latest building mods, tech mods, and even magic mods. One can play with their friends, experience all of these fabulous mods, and make a name for themselves on this server.

1) Silver Keep MC

IP address: valhelsia.silverkeepmc.com:25568

Silver Keep MC is the best Valhelsia server around (Image via Planet Minecraft)

Silver Keep MC is a Valhelsia server that has a custom map, modpack, and shop. It is hosted by an incredible group of staff, who are constantly implementing updates and helping out.

The map used on this server was created by one of the developers and it contains a few interesting locations such as an underwater temple, underground dungeons, and other cool spots.

With a special and lovely new world creation, explore over 180 new biomes from both Biomes o Plenty and Oh The Biomes You'll Go. The selection includes new Nether biomes, as well as end and of course overworld biomes. You're able to see a whole new world within Minecraft.

Silver Keep MC is a server that also hosts a Vanilla SMP, a Medieval server, and more. If you're interested in playing other mods, but not interested in switching to another server, you can do so here. Those who join Silver Keep Mc will surely enjoy themselves.

Minecraft Valhelsia server tips and tricks

Tip 1

There are numerous options for portable storage in modded Minecraft. And it's a good thing too, considering how many things a large modpack like Valhelsia has. After adventuring, mining, and farming, your inventory will be stuffed with numerous new ores, grains, and other things.

You should find a decent storage solution right away if you're a hoarder. You can find various options for this depending on which mods you focus on, such as transportable chests, backpacks, and more that can lengthen your journeys.

Tip 2

Claim the ground around any structure you build because it's very simple to break blocks and blow things up in Minecraft. If you don't do this, there's a possibility someone will break in or tamper with your property. You'll need to research the different methods to claim land available on the server you've joined.

Tip 3

Make a mine colony spacecraft your home base. Simply put, it's a good method to get early access to resources and a large home. Make sure it's all lit up with torches so that you don't risk getting attacked at night.

Tip 4

You will receive points to use towards abilities once you have earned enough XP. Get your mining going so you can mine coal and iron to make armor and be able to use stone implements. However, to put it on, your Defense must level up. To utilize the stone axe, breed livestock (for more XP), and other elements, you must level up farming.

