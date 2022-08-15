3 best social Minecraft servers with proximity chat

There's something special about Minecraft and the way it brings people together. Nothing documents this phenomenon more than social Minecraft servers. For those unaware, these are a special type of server that is set up in a particular manner to promote interaction between players.

The top social servers all take advantage of proximity-based voice chat, which ensures more efficient communication with fellow players compared to the classic text-based chat. On such servers, you'll be able to chat with others without needing to type out your messages.

Best Minecraft proximity chat voice servers for socializing

1) Purple Prison

IP Address: purpleprison.net

Purple Prison is a great social server with a deep player-based economy (Image via Purple Prison)

Purple Prison is one of the best Minecraft Prison servers that one could hope to play on, especially because of its community. The members are very friendly and helpful, and they make sure to help everyone with anything they might need.

On this server, proximity-based voice chat is favored and powered by a popular Minecraft client called Feather Client, which Purple Prison is also partnered with.

The Purple Prison server itself has a lot of different game modes, including Minecraft Prison, Factions, Parkour, Survival (with multiple biomes), and even Dropper! All of these modes are great for new or experienced players who want to try something new. There are also over 70,000 Purple Prison Discord community members to chat, socialize, and form friendships with.

2) ROXBOT

IP Address: play.roxbot.com

ROXBOT is ideal for players who are looking for something beyond just building and exploring. Proximity chat is a prominent feature of the server, and the social aspect is actually one of the core attractions.

ROXBOT facilitates communication in a much more efficient manner compared to other servers out there; you can speak directly with your friends instead of relying on third party applications like Skype or Discord.

In terms of gameplay, ROXBOT is a PvP-based server. If that's up your alley, then be sure to check this one out. Don't be scared to bring a friend or two with you since you can talk to them while playing with them or against them in one of the many PvP modes available on the server.

3) Stone Golem 1.19 SMP

IP Address: thestonedgolem.live

An SMP survival server with proximity chat is a whole new experience (Image via Mojang)

Stone Golem 1.19 SMP is a Minecraft 1.19 SMP survival server that has proximity chat as well as many other features to help you make new friends and sharpen your survival skills.

Stone Golem is a relatively new server but has already gathered a lot of fans from all over the world, courtesy of its wonderful staff and awesome gameplay features. Such features include a playtime bonus that offers you rewards based on the time you've spent on the server.

Furthermore, this server even supports players in Minecraft Bedrock Edition as well as those in Java. This means you can use it to play with your friends across platforms. Those looking to connect from Bedrock Edition will need to use the dedicated Bedrock IP: 144.217.35.28:19998.

How to use proximity chat on Minecraft servers

Follow the steps below to use proximity chat on a Minecraft server:

Download a Minecraft client that supports proximity chat, such as Feather Client or LabyMod. Join a server that supports proximity chat (three addresses are provided above). Make sure your proximity chat settings are enabled in your client.

Now, you can start chatting with people and making new friends.

What is proximity voice chat in Minecraft?

Proximity voice chat in Minecraft is a chat system that allows players to socialize with each other without having to type. Players can communicate via voice by simply being close to each other.

It's an excellent feature for people who are uncomfortable with typing out their thoughts but still want to interact with others. It's also quite popular in the Minecraft Factions subgenre, where Faction members often use it to talk to each other quickly.

