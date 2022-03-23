3 easiest ways to get copper in Minecraft 1.18 version

Copper is a valuable resource in Minecraft. From copper ingots to copper blocks, stairs, and slabs, players can create numerous different items with copper.

This block is also interesting for its color-changing properties through oxidizing. The block can change from its copper color to green. Here are the easiest ways for players to obtain copper in Minecraft 1.18:

3 easiest ways that players can obtain copper in Minecraft 1.18 version

Players can find copper within Minecraft in layers -16 to 112. However, the most common layers for them to spawn are 47 and 48, and they spawn less frequently at the ends of a chunk.

The copper ore will commonly generate on beach biomes, more than any other biome, and players will have much more luck looking in these locations for the copper ore.

1) Mining for Copper Ore

The most common and effective way for players to gather copper ore is by mining it. Players must use at least a stone-level pickaxe for the ore to be harvestable when they mine it. Mining with fortune enchantment is one of the most lucrative ways for players to gather more copper ore. With a high-level fortune enchant, copper nodes can drop up to 20 copper ores at a time.

2) Killing drowned to get copper

One of the best mobs for players to kill in order to find copper is the drowned. They have an 11% chance of dropping a copper ingot when killed. Players will simply need a little bit of patience and RNG. With some proper planning and slaying of the drowned, players can quickly build up their collection of copper ingots. Players can find drowned in any ocean or river, or when zombies die by drowning.

3) Deepslate Copper Ore

Deepslate Copper ore is a variant of copper ore in a darker deepslate variety. While this is different than normal copper ore, players can still mine the nodes with a pickaxe. Just as before, a pickaxe enchanted with fortune can give players a higher chance of gathering more copper ore when they mine the nodes. These ores are not specifically better; the blocks just take a bit longer for the player to mine.

What can players craft with the copper they collect?

Copper ore can be taken to a furnace and smelted into copper ingots. These ingots can be used to craft many different items, such as blocks of copper for building, spyglasses to see further, horns for fun sounds, and lightning rods to protect players from lightning. Copper can also be coated in beeswax to avoid it turning into its classic green oxidized color after being exposed to the elements.

