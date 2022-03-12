4 best Minecraft 1.18.1 survival base builds in March 2022

Bases are key in Survival Minecraft. They're where players sleep, store items, and do almost everything. After a long day or night of adventure, bases are where players go to debrief, and as such, it's an important place.

Certain worlds, like PvP worlds, make bases even more critical. There are all kinds of bases that players go with for their Survival worlds, and they all vary widely. There are a few universal bases that work pretty well, however, here are the best ones in Minecraft right now:

Best Survival bases in Minecraft 1.18.1 (2022)

4) Sky base

Sky bases can be challenging to pull off, and they're a bit dangerous, too. However, they're among the best and coolest to have when done. It does require a bit more caution when building, but it's worth the risk.

Getting up and down can also take a little bit of time, but it's secluded and secure, making for an excellent base.

3) Underwater house

Being underwater helps limit the number of mobs and players that will come by. Only drowns can spawn underwater at night, and creepers can't destroy builds if there's water. These two things make an underwater base an excellent idea.

The challenge with underwater buildings is removing the water. This can be done with sponges, though they're pretty hard to come by in Survival mode. Placing a bunch of blocks and breaking them (if other blocks surround them) can do the job, though.

2) Existing structure

Taking over an existing structure in-game is an excellent way to build a base. It limits the number of materials required and helps the build get completed faster. This can be done with a Pillager Outpost, a village house, a desert temple, or even an ocean monument.

1) Underground bunker

Underground bunkers are arguably the best bases to have in Minecraft. Mobs won't spawn if they're properly lit inside, and it completely hides everything from any potential enemy players.

Underground bunkers are arguably the best bases to have in Minecraft. Mobs won't spawn if they're properly lit inside, and it completely hides everything from any potential enemy players.

The best underground bases include farms, enchanting rooms, and anything that might be present in a regular base, just hidden from the naked eye.

