4 best Minecraft Nether hub designs

Nether is a hellish realm in Minecraft where players enter through a Nether portal made by obsidian blocks. The first arrival in the Nether can also be a daunting yet exciting experience. Since the hellish realm is a lot more dangerous than the Overworld, many players quickly make a simple safehouse around the portal. Gradually, that simple safehouse can be decorated into something magnificent.

Over the years, players have made stunning Nether hubs that are worth taking a look at. Here are some of the best Nether hub designs for Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other great Nether hubs made by the community.

List of 4 great Nether hub designs for Minecraft

1) Tall Nether Fortress-inspired Nether hub

This Nether hub is primarily made up of nether brick blocks and magma blocks. (Image via Reddit/ntader)

This Nether hub was made by a Minecraft Redditor named ntader. It is a stunning and grand hub that has an extremely tall and detailed ceiling, with concentric circles made out of magma blocks. Since the main structure of the hub is made up of nether brick blocks, it gives a feeling that it is somewhat connected to a Nether Fortress.

The player cleverly used red concrete blocks to further increase the red color in the structure. At the center of the hub, the player created four tall nether portals adjacent to one another. The hub also has eight openings, in all four straight and diagonal directions. This might connect this Nether hub to another where another nether portal must be present.

2) Overworld cave-inspired Nether hub

This hub is mostly made up of stone blocks. (Image via Reddit/Drogonita)

This Nether mob was made by a Minecraft Redditor named Drogonita. Since the Nether is filled with red-colored blocks and is completely different from how the Overworld looks, the player tried something unique.

They tried to bring the effect of Overworld caves in the Nether by building the Nether hub with stone brick, cobblestone, smooth stone, and mossy cobblestone blocks.

The player even added vines and wood logs in various areas. Finally, to make it feel like an Overworld cave, they also placed torches in every corner. Even the main portal is covered with cobblestone blocks.

3) Mixed Nether hub

This Nether hub is built with a mixture of Overworld and Nether blocks. (Image via Reddit/WellEndowedWizard)

This unique Nether hub was made by a Minecraft Redditor named WellEndowedWizard. In this hub, the player tried to combine both Overworld and Nether blocks. The walls around the circular hub are entirely made up of stone bricks and lanterns hanging beside them from the top.

The ceiling is surprisingly left natural, with netherrack, magma, and glowstone blocks hanging from the top. The floor is the most interesting aspect of the hub since the player made a circular pit of nether warts and an island at the center, which had a rather simple nether portal.

From all four sides, the player placed iron trapdoors to create a bridge that leads from the edge of the hub to the center where the portal is.

4) Small Bastion Remnants-inspired Nether hub

This is a simple and small Nether hub inspired by Bastion Remnants. (Image via Reddit/Braguetta)

This Nether hub was built by a Minecraft Redditor by the name of Braguetta. The player clearly went for a small and simple hub made mostly with blackstone bricks, chiseled blackstone, and gilded blackstone blocks. By the choice of blocks, it is clear that the player took some inspiration from Bastion Remnants' structure, which is made up of the same set of blocks.

The entire area is lit up by soul lanterns, and the Nether portal itself is regular-sized and slightly underneath the ground. This is a simple Nether portal design that can be great for new players.

