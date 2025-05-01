4 reasons to be excited for the Minecraft summer game drop in 2025

After releasing the Minecraft Spring to Life game drop, Mojang is now working on the second game drop of 2025, which might release in the summer. In the bi-annual live event, the studio already introduced various features it's planning for the future. Most new features are fascinating, while some changes to existing features are game-changing.

Here is a short list of some features and changes coming to Minecraft's summer game drop that players should be excited about.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There can be various other reasons to be excited about the game drop.

4 new exciting features in Minecraft 2025 summer game drop

1) Friendly ghasts

The game drop brings two friendly ghasts in Minecraft. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Ever since Minecraft was released in 2011, ghasts have been considered terrifying creatures in the Nether that attack players. As soon as players enter the hellish realm, they will hear the creature crying, spotting them, and shooting fireballs.

In the summer game drop, Mojang surprisingly decided to bring two new ghast variants that will be passive and even friendly in nature. One of them is a baby variant called ghastling, while the adult version is conveniently called happy ghast.

Both these friendly ghasts will have a smile on their face and will follow and help players fly around in Minecraft.

2) New way to fly

Players will be able to fly on happy ghasts. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Elytra has been the only gear through which players were able to fly in Minecraft. Hence, it was considered an extremely useful tool to have at the end of the game. In 2025, Mojang finally announced a new way to fly using happy ghasts, coming to the second game drop.

When players find and grow a happy ghast from the dried ghast block, a new saddle-like item called a harness can be placed on the mob that allows players to sit on it and fly. Harness can be used to control a happy ghast's flight.

Though happy ghasts add a new way to fly in Minecraft, it is worth noting that they will be slow compared to Elytra. However, happy ghasts can be used to transport various entities.

3) More accessible and useful lead

Mojang brought various changes to how lead works in the game. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

One feature that will get the most amount of changes in Minecraft's summer game drop is lead. Leads are essentially ropes with which players can tie to an entity and pull it, or tie an entity to a fence.

Mojang recently made massive changes to lead, making their physics a lot better, allowing players to tie two entities together, and even tie entities to happy ghasts. As the above image shows, players can now tie boats to happy ghasts and fly with either chests or entities.

The slime ball was also replaced by a string in the lead's crafting recipe, making the utility rope easy to make in Minecraft.

4) A better way to find players in multiplayer

The locator bar allows a player to see other players' locations in the world. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Previously, players had no way of telling where their friends were in the vast multiplayer world. The only visual cue of finding others was their username box above their heads, visible from a distance. The only other solution was to install a minimap or map mod for Minecraft.

With the upcoming summer game drop, Mojang is adding a brand new locator bar that will show dots for each player in the world. These dots will change in size and shape to show how far or close they are.

This new locator bar will replace the old XP bar. The bar will turn into an XP bar only when players are actively collecting XP in the game.

