4 best places to find mob spawners in Minecraft in 2022

In Minecraft, mobs spawn normally all the time. During the day, mobs spawn on grassy blocks with great frequency. Sheep, cows, pigs, and chickens are some of the mobs that are easy to find. At night, they're replaced with hostile mobs. Enderman, zombies, creepers, spiders, and more start spawning in the same way once night arrives.

However, that's not the only way for hostile mobs to spawn. They can also appear as a result of monster spawners. These spawners only create certain mobs, and they're only found in select locations. They're good sources of XP (whether by continuously killing the mobs that spawn or by breaking the spawner) and loot. Here are the best places to find these rare blocks.

Monster spawners in Minecraft: Where can they be found?

4) End portal room

In the End portal room, there is a spawner for silverfish. This is the only area silverfish can spawn since this is the only place the spawner can generate. It's a guaranteed spawn, so every single End portal room will have this spawner. It's always right in front of the portal itself and can be broken or illuminated with a torch to prevent the spawns.

Finding this spawner is challenging because finding the stronghold itself is difficult. First off, it usually requires serious luck (sometimes mining down below a village yields a stronghold). Apart from this, it also requires several Eyes of Ender and the player will have to travel a vast distance.

After Minecraft players find the stronghold, they still need to find the End portal room, which often takes a long time. Strongholds are notoriously difficult to navigate, and players will likely make many wrong turns.

3) Mine shafts

Cave spider spawners are in mine shafts (Image via Mojang)

Players can get lucky and find a cave spider spawner in mine shafts. This is the only area this type of spawner can be found, and they are always surrounded by dense walls of cobwebs that can be removed with swords.

Finding these spawners is also difficult because mine shafts are pretty rare. They're not the rarest of underground structures, but they're still an uncommon Minecraft discovery.

Not all mine shafts have spawners, so it's not very easy to find one. They are a great source of string, since so many cobwebs and spiders drop it when slain.

2) Nether fortress

Nether fortresses are a safe bet for Minecraft mob spawners because those spawners are the only place blazes can spawn. They're not all that common, but any given fortress probably has a few different blaze spawners. The challenge with finding these is that they're located in the Nether.

The Nether is quite dangerous, and finding a fortress is incredibly difficult. Minecraft gamers often travel thousands of blocks in search of a fortress and find nothing. Unfortunately, these difficult spawners are required to beat the game. But once players find a fortress, they can easily locate the spawner inside.

1) Underground

Dungeons can be found underground in the overworld and are the most common way Minecraft gamers find spawners. They're most commonly for zombies, but skeleton and spider spawners can generate as well. These are typically located deep underground and are surrounded by cobblestone and mossy cobblestone.

If a crafter is mining or exploring a cave and they come across cobblestone they didn't place themselves, the odds are high that it's a spawner. They usually also have two chests with good loot.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish