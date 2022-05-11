4 best traps to capture mobs in Minecraft

Capturing mobs can be difficult in Minecraft. Typically, players will lure one with their preferred food item (like carrots, seeds or wheat) one at a time and put them into a pen. It can be tedious and there's also no telling which mobs will spawn, if any. Gamers may spend a long time looking for that second cow so they can breed them.

Ultimately, that's what many players do and it can be frustrating. However, there is an easier way. Traps can serve as an effective way of catching unsuspecting mobs of any kind. These can also be somewhat AFK, which is a huge bonus. Here are a few that players should try out.

4 traps that are helpful in capturing mobs in Minecraft

1) Sculk detector

Minecraft @Minecraft



Found underground, its uses can include automatic lights, wireless firework detonators and attracting unwanted attention…



↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ Stop! Don’t move! The sculk sensor block is activated by movement and vibrations – emitting a redstone signal when charged.Found underground, its uses can include automatic lights, wireless firework detonators and attracting unwanted attention… Stop! Don’t move! The sculk sensor block is activated by movement and vibrations – emitting a redstone signal when charged. Found underground, its uses can include automatic lights, wireless firework detonators and attracting unwanted attention…↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/Bm63hYDEaV

While this type of trap is currently unavailable in vanilla Minecraft, it is available in snapshots, betas and previews. It will also be available to everyone as soon as the 1.19 update is released to the public, which should be sometime soon. Sculk sensors give off a redstone pulse when they sense motion.

These can be set up with sticky pistons to remove the ground beneath mobs that trigger the sensor. The hole they fall into can't be too deep or else the mob will die from fall damage.

However, if players are looking to farm them for loot, then a chest and hopper can be placed down there and it can be deep enough to kill them.

2) Trapdoor trigger

Spruce trapdoor (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Trapdoors are a good way to catch unsuspecting mobs. Players can start by building a small hole for them to fall into and placing trapdoors on top to cover it up.

Any redstone device, like a pressure plate or a tripwire hook, can be used to trigger the trapdoors and open up a hole for the mobs to fall into. By following the same system of setting up a hopper and chest, players can get a lot of loot from the mobs.

3) Pressure plate hole

ashish @patilsaheb



#gaming #GamingLife @AbhijitThakoor Zombie rain dance in #Minecraft . These zombies were trapped in a trap we created using piston, redstone and pressure plate. They can walk in but can't walk out ! Zombie rain dance in #Minecraft . These zombies were trapped in a trap we created using piston, redstone and pressure plate. They can walk in but can't walk out !#gaming #GamingLife @AbhijitThakoor https://t.co/IxEQU8B58r

The same type of trap can be made with pressure plates. Instead of using trapdoors, crafters can use pressure plates with sticky pistons connected to them. When the mob in question walks over the pressure plate, the hole in the ground will open up, swallowing any mob that has activated it.

In this case, the trap is better hidden, but that only matters for esthetics. Mobs in Minecraft are not intelligent and will not avoid a trap they see. They don't know any better and will walk into the trap with no question.

4) Tripwire chasm

Tripwire trap (Image via IMynaar on YouTube)

The best version of this mob-catching trap is made with a tripwire hook and string. Minecraft gamers can begin by placing two blocks a decent distance away from each other, though not too far away. The farther apart they are, the more difficult it will be to connect all the redstone and sticky pistons.

With the tripwire hook, the sensor should be placed in the middle of the block. This trap requires the mob to walk further into it before it activates. This is the best way to prevent the mob from potentially turning around as the trap opens up and gets them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

