4 best ways to find copper in Minecraft 1.19

Copper is one of the many minerals that can be found in Minecraft 1.19. Though the new update didn't bring any changes to the item, it is still a fairly new item that was released in 2021. Many newcomers to the game will want to know everything about the new minerals, especially where its found.

Like iron and gold, copper follows the same procedure for processing and use. Raw copper is smelted into copper ingots and is used to make other items and blocks. Copper blocks are excellent for building structures as they change color as time passes due to in-game oxidization. Players should definitely try to find and use copper in Minecraft 1.19.

Copper locations, levels, drop chances, and more details in Minecraft 1.19

1) Mining Ore Veins

Ore vein filled with copper ore and granite (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Ore veins are rare ore block generations underground that yield loads of minerals. There are two types of ore veins present in the game: iron ore veins and copper ore veins. If players want the most amount of copper within minutes, they will have to find ore veins.

These rare generations can be found between Y levels 40 and 0. Players will usually find loads of copper ore blocks generating adjacent to granite blocks. One vein can easily contain several stacks worth of copper. Players can then smelt raw copper and get ingots.

2) Mining ore blocks

Copper ores (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

One of the simplest and easiest ways is to find random copper ore blocks and mine them. Copper ores can be found anywhere between Y level 104 and Y level -16, giving players loads of room to find them. They are most commonly found at Y level 48 and can more heavily be generated in a dripstone cave biome.

Players can increase their chances of getting more raw copper by using a fortune enchantment on their pickaxes. This enchantment increases the number of items dropped from a block. This is an excellent way to efficiently mine ores.

3) Block of Raw Copper in Beach biomes

Block of copper underneath a beach biome (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

While this is not the best way to find copper, players should keep in mind that blocks of copper are most commonly generated in beach biomes. If they start digging down in a beach biome, they may find blocks of copper below Y level 0. One block of copper can give nine raw copper items, consequently giving nine copper ingots.

4) Mob loot from Drowned

Drowned have a small chance of dropping copper ingot (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

The rarest way to get copper is by killing Drowned. Drowned are known for dropping unique items like tridents, nautilus shells, and more. They also have an 11% chance of dropping copper ingots. This can be increased to 17% if a player uses the looting level three enchantment on their weapon while killing the mob.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far