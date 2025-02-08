4 common mistakes new Minecraft players might be making

Despite being more than 15 years old, Minecraft continues to attract gamers. The influx of new players is massive and is not showing any signs of slowing down. Though it looks like a simple game from the outside, there are many details to know in order to survive properly in Minecraft. There is a chance that new players might not know some details and thereby, make mistakes while exploring, mining, and building.

Here is a list of common mistakes new players might run into while playing the block game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. It is not necessary that new players will make these mistakes.

List of 4 mistakes new Minecraft players might make

1) Breaking ores with the wrong pickaxe

Mining ores with the wrong pickaxe will not drop the mineral (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Soon after entering the new world of Minecraft, players will know that they have to make different tools to mine different kinds of blocks. However, this might not be obvious from the start. Some new players might try to break iron or even diamond ores with simpler tools like wooden or stone pickaxes, respectively.

If the right pickaxe is not used for the right ore, the block will not drop any earth mineral that players want to obtain. For example, if a diamond ore is mined with a stone pickaxe or an iron ore is mined with a wood pickaxe, players will not get any earth mineral.

Players must follow the right path of the stone age, the iron age, and then the diamond age in order to break all ores correctly.

2) Jumping inside Desert Pyramid's treasure room

Players must never jump straight down in a Desert Pyramid's treasure room (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Desert Pyramids are structures that seldom generate in Desert biomes. When they do, there is always a chance that it will also generate a treasure room that is right underneath the main hall of the Pyramid. However, that treasure room has a TNT trap that can blow players up.

Since new players can be completely unaware of the TNT trap, they might dig around the pyramid, find the treasure room, and simply jump to the middle. If they do so, they will land on the pressure plate in the middle of the treasure room that will detonate multiple TNT blocks beneath it. This is one of the most popular mistakes that new players make in the community.

3) Exploring Caves without marking the exit

Players can quickly get lost in caves if the exit is not marked with blocks or torches (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Soon after entering a new Minecraft world, players can head to an open cave and start spiraling down to explore Overworld's underground area. While exploring caves can be quite intriguing, new players can often get lost if they do not put any markers that lead them to the exit.

Hence, it is always advisable to place torches or any other block that can lead players back to where they entered the cave. Of course, they can simply dig up to the surface, but that can take a lot of time and tools.

4) Spamming weapons in Java Edition

Players must not spam melee weapons in Java Edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

This particular mistake applies only if gamers are playing on the Java Edition. Here, the combat system has a weapon cooldown mechanic. For example, if players hit an enemy with a sword, it goes into a semi-cooldown where its attack strength is not full. If players keep spamming the attack, the sword will not be able to regain its full strength to do maximum damage. Hence, players will take more time to kill a mob.

In Java Edition, players need to learn certain rhythms for each melee weapon to deal maximum damage. They need to hit the enemy once, wait for the weapon to regain full strength, and then hit again. This will be much more effective than spamming the weapon, which works only in Bedrock Edition.

