4 most secure house designs in Minecraft 1.19 update

Houses are incredibly important in Minecraft. Most players load into the world, do a little bit of resource gathering and then start building their home. It's where they rest and store their items in, so a good one is almost mandatory. Any kind of house will do, but strong ones will last and make more of an impact.

There are houses that can be built to withstand anything. Offensive and defensive homes can be constructed from the get-go, but that isn't always the case. Instead, there are ways to make any house more secure and safe.

This can be especially important in PvP worlds, so here are a few methods to make any Minecraft house more secure.

Ways to turn any house into a secure fortress in Minecraft 1.19

4) Booby trap

Redstone can make any kind of trap. A prime example would be a jungle temple. Anyone who enters the area risks being shot with several arrows. That's a rudimentary one, but all kinds of booby traps can be set up to protect a home and make it more secure.

A pit can be constructed with pistons so that anyone who walks in will have the ground pulled from beneath them. If it's deep enough, they'll either be trapped forever or die.

Explosive traps, projectile traps and more can be built with redstone to make even the most basic house a lot more secure. Furthermore, redstone items like pressure plates, Sculk Sensors, tripwire hooks and more can be used to set off a trap for any unsuspecting visitor.

3) Secret entryway

One of the simplest ways to make a house more secure is to incorporate a single entryway and exit that only the builder knows about. This can also be done with redstone. Secret doors are all the rage, and the more clandestine they are, the more secure the Minecraft house can be.

This can easily be done with a secret trapdoor placed well away from the house. It can go down into a tunnel leading into the secret base. As long as no one knows where that door is, they'll never get in.

This is especially useful in an underground bunker. These prioritize secrecy, which makes them all the more secure.

2) Walls

Another way to fortify even the most basic house is by adding a wall. An impenetrable wall, to be specific. However, walls can be jumped over by players, as one block can be placed in the front to scale it. This is why tons of wall blocks placed high into the sky will work best.

It's quite difficult to make a truly impenetrable wall. However, it will deter players and make the house a lot more secure. Furthermore, this method is quite easy to implement.

Just surround the house with a ring or square of walls and it's automatically a lot safer.

1) Moat

Minecraft houses can have moats (Image via Reddit)

The best and probably most fun way to turn any house into a secure fortress is to add a moat. This is a clever way of fortifying any Minecraft house because it harkens back to medieval times.

Despite not being impenetrable, the structural aesthetics are worth the effort.

The best moats are big and might even have water flowing in a certain direction to make it even harder to cross. If it's built in Creative mode, then it might even have a drowned spawner to really deter any potential intruders.

