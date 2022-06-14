5 advancements that are worth getting in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update

Advancements (known as achievements in the game's Bedrock Edition) are one of the most important aspects of Minecraft. They serve as instructions or guides to new players and help them learn and practice the basics of the game.

Advancements can also be used by players to keep track of their progress within the game, from the humble beginnings that have them collecting wood and stone to hardcore endeavors like defeating the ender dragon and jumping from the top of the Minecraft world to the bottom.

Seven new advancements were added to the game with the 1.19 or The Wild update. Each of these advancements relates to an aspect of the new update, which helps players get familiar with the features of the latest update.

This article will list some of the most useful advancements in the Minecraft 1.19 update.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft 1.19: 5 “The Wild” advancements players can work towards achieving (in no particular order)

5) It Spreads

This advancement is earned by players when they kill a mob near the newly added sculk catalyst block. The sculk catalyst is a block found only in the Deep Dark biome. When a mob is killed in its vicinity, the block is activated, which triggers it into spreading sculk in a specific area around it. As more mobs die in the area, the sculk catalyst keeps spreading sculk, like an infestation.

4) Sneak 100

One of the most popular "The Wild" advancements out there, this one has players heading down to the terrifying Deep Dark biome. Since the Deep Dark has sculk blocks and the warden, the advancement requires players to sneak or crouch near a sculk sensor or a warden so that it doesn't detect them.

3) You've Got a Friend in Me

The allay was a highly popular mob that won the mob vote for the Minecraft 1.19 update. Beating out the Glare and the Copper Gole, this mob won the hearts of fans and content creators all over the globe. The "You've Got a Friend in Me" advancement is based on the allay and requires players to ask an allay to duplicate and subsequently deliver an item to them.

2) With Our Powers Combined

This advancement is based on the three new frog-related blocks that came to the game with the Minecraft 1.19 update. Like the "When the Squad Hops into Town" advancement, players must collect three variants of a frog-related block known as froglight. The advancement will be granted when they have all three in their inventory.

1) When the Squad Hops into Town

This advancement can be earned by players if they manage to get each variant of the frog mob attached to a lead. Frogs were one of the most adorable mobs added with the Minecraft 1.19 update. There are three types of frogs currently in the game.

The first is the temperate frog, which is considered to be the default variant of the mob. This variant is found in the swamp and mangrove swamp biomes. The second is the cold frog variant, which can't generate naturally but must be grown by bringing a tadpole into a cold biome.

The third and final variant is the warm variant, which can naturally spawn in mangrove swamps with warmer temperatures than other similar biomes.

The Minecraft 1.19 advancements are just a small part of the content that has been added to the game recently. It serves as a breath of fresh air for players who have been playing the game for a long time, as many of them are speedrunners and completionists.

