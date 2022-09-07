5 best Minecraft base ideas for the Nether

The Nether is a unique realm in Minecraft that stands out against the other two. With the overworld mostly calm and relaxing and the end mostly empty, the Nether is a place with its own identity. Depicted as an aggressive and deadly world, the dimension is a recreation of Hell, from the colors used to the oceans of fire and lava.

This imposing atmosphere makes the dimension a place players want to colonize, as it serves as an incredible challenge. Detailed below are five amazing base ideas for players who want to take this challenge head-on and attempt to become masters of Minecraft’s underworld.

5 of the best build ideas for a Minecraft Nether base

5) Soul Fire Temple

An example of a soul sand valley base (Image via Reddit)

Some of the most underutilized biomes within the Nether are soil sand valleys. They often contain nothing of interest outside of fossils and are made up of blocks that slow the player down.

However, the biome is dripping with potential. Players can take inspiration from the fossils and create mostly buried soil sand and soul soil tombs by using the soul fire that naturally generates within the biomes as the temple’s light source. Players can draw inspiration from Minecraft’s vanilla jungle or desert temples to expand their base.

4) Blackstone fortress

A portion of a blackstone castle (Image via Minecraft)

Blackstone is one of the best blocks added to Minecraft with the 1.16 Nether update. The block is incredibly dark, making it a great choice for players looking to make a black build with a bit of texture to it.

These blocks are also Nether-themed, appearing to consist of skulls. This, combined with black’s amazing accent to red and brown, makes it an incredible block to use in the Nether.

Players can use this blackstone in place of regular stones to create huge and imposing castles that serve as bastions, keeping away the threats of the Nether, undead or otherwise.

3) Custom Nether castle

An example of an upgraded Nether fortress (Image via Minecraft)

The original structures added to the Nether were Nether fortresses. These structures are large, imposing fortresses made up of Nether bricks. Although they are a bit more basic when compared to many of the game’s newer structures, they're still solid builds to go for.

Players can easily use these fortresses for inspiration, creating large labyrinthian castles made up of nether brick and red nether brick, in combination with accents of black stone and soul sand. These builds can be lit by soul fire to create a fortress that puts the vanilla ones to shame.

2) Nether Hub

An example of a Nether hub (Image via Reddit)

This style of base prioritizes utility over everything else in the Nether. Rather than making a large and imposing base with everything that players might need, a Nether hub base consists of ice tunnels connecting major overworld locations, allowing players to move between important locations within their world quickly.

These bases are replete with important structures such as storage systems, automated farms, or enchanting areas. However, these areas are less important than the transportation systems, which is the main selling point for this build.

1) Repaired Bastion

An example of a repaired bastion (Image via Reddit)

One of the Nether’s most iconic structures is the bastion remnant. These dilapidated structures belonged to a much older civilization that has long since vanished and are now inhabited by piglins. Since these formidable structures only exist in the game in states of disrepair, they serve as a great platform for players to let their imaginations run wild.

This means that players can recreate these structures as their main Nether base, expanding and repairing an existing bastion remnant, or they could build one around their Nether portal location from scratch.

