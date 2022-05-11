5 best add-ons for Minecraft Bedrock Edition in May 2022

Minecraft has been pretty much the same since it debuted in 2009. There have been 18 substantial updates that have added and changed aspects of the game, but it remains essentially the same game.

Players who haven't played in a long time will probably not be unfamiliar with the current version of the game.

However, one thing that can provide significant changes to the game is a mod. Short for modification, this software can do almost anything to the game. They're typically used on Java Edition, though Bedrock Edition does have access to what is called an add-on.

These add-ons can change the game and provide new ways to play and so much more. Here are the best ones for Minecraft Bedrock Edition right now.

Minecraft: Five most enjoyable current add-ons for Bedrock Edition

5) More Ores Tools add-on

This add-on introduces new tools and ores to make tools out of (Image via Mcaddons)

One thing Minecraft might be lacking is a variety in tools. Several ores and items are already in the game that could make wonderful tools, like copper or emerald. Unfortunately, vanilla Minecraft doesn't have these yet.

It's not that the current game has too few options. It's that more is not necessarily worse, and it provides more variety. This new add-on introduces new types of tools and ores to craft tools out of.

Users can make great axes and hammers and use new ores like palladium, mithril, and more.

4) Minecraft Star Wars addon - Darth Maul - EL SANDO

The month of May is unofficially heralded as Star Wars month. May 4 is Star Wars Day, and there are several key anniversaries for the Star Wars franchise during the month, with Obi-Wan Kenobi debuting at the end of the month. For that reason, the new Star Wars add-on is a must-try this month.

Darth Maul is arguably one of the coolest characters in the entire franchise, so getting to fight him in Minecraft is perfect.

3) Pet Furniture V3

One thing that Mojang should look at adding to the game is pet furniture. A dog bed, a birdcage, and so much more would be small additions that could make a significant impact.

This add-on does just that, adding pet beds, pet doors, kennels, scratchers, feeders, and much more. The most recent update to the add-on provided gamers with catwalks that can be placed on the wall.

2) Block Armor add-on

There are 23 new armor types in this mod (Image via MCPEDL)

Emerald armor, among other things, has been requested by the Minecraft community for a long time. Mojang has not obliged, so this add-on creator took matters into their own hands.

There are several new armor types in this mod, each with different boosts:

Quartz (Speed)

Redstone Block (Haste)

Slime (Jump Boost)

Wool (Slow Falling)

Amethyst (Regeneration)

Cobblestone (Slowness)

End Stone (Levitation)

Furnace (Auto Smelt)

Glass (Strength)

Obsidian (Unbreakable)

Bedrock (Unbreakable)

Bookshelf (Exp Generation)

Coal Block (Fire Step)

Lapis Block (Exp Eater)

Netherite Block (Withering)

Netherrack (Fire Resistance)

Gold Block (Absorption)

Copper Block (Lightning)

Diamond Block (Resistance)

Emerald Block (Speed)

Ice (Area Slowness)

Iron Block (High Defense)

Beacon (Area Buffs)

1) Dragon Weapons

Dragon Weapons (Image via MCPEDL)

If anyone ever thought there weren't enough dragons in Minecraft, this mod alleviates that issue. It also adds all-new weapons from items that the new dragons drop. It provides an entirely new layer of combat, crafting, and more.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

