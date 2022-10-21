5 best admin plugins for Minecraft servers in 2022

One of the best aspects of Minecraft server management is plugins, which can help administrators in various ways. From enhancing gameplay to handling permissions, they can make or break a server's success.

Depending on what kind of server an admin is running, certain plugins might suit their needs better than others. However, some of the most popular options are also the best at management. If you've just started a server or you haven't added plugins before, certain offerings should be near the top of your list.

Obviously, every admin needs different plugins to address the specific objectives of their server and playerbase. However, some plugins are nearly universally helpful and are worth considering.

Great general-purpose plugins for Minecraft servers in 2022

1) FAWE

FAWE is an improved iteration of the popular WorldEdit plugin (Image via SpigotMC)

WorldEdit is widely known as one of the top Minecraft server plugins, providing administrators with a host of tools to reshape their worlds instead of having to do the same one block at a time. FastAsyncWorldEdit (FAWE) is an improvement over WorldEdit, made with optimization and ease of use in mind. The latter can be tricky to learn, but FAWE makes the process much simpler for newer users.

Much like its predecessor, the plugin grants administrators the ability to alter terrain and create or modify existing structures. This can be a huge help in creating spawn points and safe havens for players.

2) WorldGuard

WorldGuard can create zones that disable griefing or alter Minecraft features within (Image via sk89q/9Minecraft)

Wanton griefing is one of the most persistent pains for Minecraft admins. It can cause the destruction of worlds you've spent so much time creating. This is what WorldGuard excels at preventing, allowing those in charge to create zones where blocks and items cannot be destroyed.

Even better, protected regions can have certain Minecraft features activated or deactivated. This is considerably useful for creating safe spawn locations where players can't be killed via PvP attacks, among other functions.

3) ClearLagg

ClearLagg should improve latency issues on even the most populated servers (Image via Dev.Bukkit.org)

Though it isn't as big of an issue for smaller Minecraft servers in some situations, network lag can be tough to deal with. There's no perfect fix for latency problems; however, ClearLagg can still be a huge help. The plugin is capable of removing entities that aren't near players, freeing up CPU processing power for the server. Additionally, the tool can also prevent TNT chains from setting off, which is a common griefer tactic that can cause server crashes.

4) CoreProtect

CoreProtect assists admins with keeping track of player activity (Image via PlayPro/Github)

Along with griefing, there are certainly other activities that can cause issues within a Minecraft community. Administrators can add the CoreProtect plugin to avoid the worst impulses of certain gamers out to cause trouble. This particular option keeps a log of player activity, allowing users to detect unsavory actions and address the issue accordingly.

CoreProtect also offers a sophisticated system of restoration and rollbacks, allowing you to undo any physical damage caused to your worlds via griefing or other tactics.

5) EssentialsX

EssentialsX adds a large number of commands that players and admins alike can utilize (Image via LtJim007/YouTube)

This is one particular plugin that lives up to expectations. EssentialsX adds over 100 commands and features that can be utilized by players and administrators. Among these commands are conveniences such as warping, block interaction, and buying/selling commodities.

Commands can even be placed on decorative blocks like signs, giving administrators the ability to create warp hubs and shopping areas for their players, among other things.

