5 best armor sets in Minecraft Dungeons in 2021

Minecraft came out ten years ago, and the reception was terrific. With multiple players and great reviews, the game quickly gained a cult following. Last year, Mojang, the creator of Minecraft, developed a new game.

Minecraft Dungeons was created in 2020 as an action role-playing game similar to the original. It is a spin-off of Minecraft and offers players the option to battle in a 4-person or lesser group to defeat the Arch-Illager, a boss-like enemy similar to the Illager captain in Minecraft.

There are multiple areas to visit throughout Minecraft Dungeons, such as the Creeper Woods, Creepy Crypt, Cacti Canyon, Overgrown Temple, and more.

In the game, Minecraft Dungeons players can acquire armor sets. These items are meant to protect players and offer higher protection and enchantment levels to the player and their weapons.

There are at least 15 sets that users can acquire throughout the game. They can be found in different areas throughout the world. Armor sets can also be obtained by trading with villagers for either certain pieces or the whole set.

Five awesome Minecraft Dungeons armor sets

1) Wolf Armor

An armor set fairly easy to acquire (Image via Reddit)

Wolf armor is known as the most versatile armor in the game. It has increased strength and the ability to heal not only the player wearing it but their nearby allies as well.

There are two levels to the Wolf Armor; the Fox Armor and the Black Wolf Armor. The former adds a chance to negate hits, while the Black Wolf Armor is more situational and is better used for tougher situations in battle. It also has a reduced roll cooldown, which decreases the cooldown time on artifacts.

Artifacts are items that players use to either summon companions, heal themselves or enhance their weapons and armor. After using an artifact in Minecraft Dungeons, it can take time to cool down, which must happen before it is used again.

The Black Wolf Armor decreases this cooldown effect.

Minecraft Dungeons players can find the Wolf Armor set in Creeper Woods, Redstone Mines, Lost Settlement, and by trading with luxury or mystery merchants. It is an armor set fairly easy to acquire.

2) Phantom Armor

This armor has a unique setting, Frost Bite (Image via IGN)

Phantom Armor is one of the interesting armor sets in Minecraft Dungeons. It has a soul-gathering boost, something players can do in the Minecraft spinoff. It also has bonuses set into the armor, which helps range damage and can cause damage less than initially intended.

There is a unique setting to the armor, which is Frost Bite. This can summon a snowy companion to help the player take hits if they are playing solo and have no other friends helping them in battle. The snowy companion lasts a few minutes, giving the player time to recover.

The Phantom Armor can be found in the Redstone Mines, Creepy Crypt, Soggy Cave and Frosted Fjord areas.

3) Mercenary Armor

The power of the Mercenary Armor is a dual boost in damage reduction (Image via IGN)

The Mercenary Armor in Minecraft Dungeons is perfect for players who enjoy being in the middle of action and always seeking out Minecraft battles.

The power of the Mercenary Armor is a dual boost in damage reduction, which can lessen the damage taken by players from villains. It can also increase the damage done by a weapon used by a player.

The Mercenary Armor set can be found in Cacti Canyon, Fiery Forge, Arch Haven, Overgrown Temple, and the Soggy Swamp daily trials. Players can also trade with the village, luxury, and mystery merchants.

It’s just one week until Hidden Depths and our very special Anniversary Event! But before you take the plunge, we’ve asked our ever-insightful devs for a sneak peek of your wettest adventure yet!



Watch the full episode of Dungeons Diaries now:



↣ https://t.co/EC4rFpohU3 ↢ pic.twitter.com/118GFY8AFZ — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) May 19, 2021

4) Evocation Robe

This item provides a reduction to the artifact cooldown (Image via Minecraft: Dungeons Wiki)

Not only does this Minecraft Dungeon armor set look intergalactic and interesting, but it is also one of the rarer armor sets to find.

It provides a reduction to the artifact cooldown, similar to the Wolf Armor set. It also gives a movement speed aura, affecting how quickly the player wearing the robe can move.

It can be found in the Minecraft Dungeon Soggy Swamp, Soggy Cave, Obsidian Pinnacle, and Panda Plateau.

5) Snow Armor

(Image via Reddit)

The Snow Armor from Minecraft Dungeons is one of the rarest to find, as it is only located in the Lone Fortress and the Lost Settlement areas.

Snow Armor has a damage reduction power that lowers the damage taken by players. It also offers a freezing resistance, which can help players in icy weather.

This armor emits a chilling aura, a powerful enchantment that allows players to freeze mobs in time, allowing battling to be more in the player's favor than the mobs.

Heroes, are you brave enough to take the plunge? On May 26, the tide is turning as Hidden Depths DLC floats into Dungeons!



Learn more about your next awe-inspiring aquatic adventure:



↣ https://t.co/MbrAnBtDhi ↢ pic.twitter.com/SsBQsASQvK — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) May 10, 2021

