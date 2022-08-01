5 best arrow types in Minecraft 1.19 update

There are several ways to fight in Minecraft 1.19 and one of them is by using ranged weapons like bows and arrows. Arrows are extremely important for players since there are many fights that are better fought from a distance.

An arrow is an ammunation for the bow and crossbow. Even though players usually craft regular arrows, there are multiple other variants that can help them in different scenarios.

Usually when players start their game, they obtain their first set of arrows by killing a skeleton. However, these can also be crafted with a flint, feather, and stick. Other than that, there are two more arrows called tipped and spectral that have some special powers to them.

5 types of arrows that players should try out in Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Arrow of Slowness

Arrow of slowness crafting recipe (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

This is one kind of tipped arrows that has a special power to slow down any opponent that is hit by it. If players are being chased by mobs or other players, these arrows can greatly help in escaping. The Slowness effect comes from the lingering Potion of Slowness used while crafting these arrows.

These can be obtained by placing eight arrows around one lingering Potion of Slowness. To craft lingering potions, players must have Dragon's Breath from the Ender Dragon and combine it with a splash potion of any effect.

2) Spectral arrow

Spectral arrow needs Glowstone Dust (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

This is the second type of arrow that has some unique abilities that no other variant has. When players fight any opponent, they must know their every move and position. However, if an opponent goes behind opaque blocks, they cannot be tracked since players cannot see them. This is where the Spectral Arrow comes into play.

When opponents are hit with it, an outline will form around them that will be visible through opaque blocks, giving the player all the information they need. These arrows are crafted with one arrow surrounded by four Glowstone Dust on the crafting table.

3) Arrow of Weakness

Arrow of weakness (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Just like Arrow of Slowness, this is a tipped arrow that can inflict a Weakness status effect on whoever it hits. When players want to inflict heavy damage from their attacks, they can weaken the opponent with this arrow and then attack them.

To craft this variant, players will need to place eight arrows around a lingering Potion of Weakness.

4) Arrow of Harming

Arrow of Harming crafted with a lingering potion (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

When it comes to inflicting damage on opponents, harming is considered one of the best potions to use. Many PvP players also use it quite frequently. Hence, if they craft a tipped arrow with harming effects, they will be able to kill opponents much faster.

Players can craft this item the same way as any other tipped arrow, with eight arrows and one lingering Potion of Harming. Instant Damage Level 2 Harming Potion can also be used in this.

5) Regular arrow

Regular arrow is the best in day to day scenarios (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Even though players will inflict the least amount of damage from a regular arrow, it is still the best one to use simply because it's quite easy to craft. Other special arrows require a lot of work since lingering potions are not easy to make. On the other hand, a regular arrow can be much more powerful with the enchantments used on bows and crossbows.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are several other tipped arrows that can also help players.

