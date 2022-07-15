5 best avenger skins in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft has access to tons of licensed skins through various methods. The most common is through officially licensed skin packs, like the Star Wars Prequels skin pack or the Sonic the Hedgehog skin packs available through the Marketplace.

The alternative method is to find them on custom skin sites. If there's not an officially licensed pack, there are almost always versions that players have made for mass download.

For the Avengers, it is a bit confusing that Minecraft doesn't have a lot of crossover with them. For whatever reason, there are tons of custom skins, more than official ones.

Minecraft x Avengers: Five custom skins to play like real superheroes

5) Steve x Thanos

Steve is in Thanos form (Image via cerebros/Minecraft Skins)

Thanos is the MCU's most iconic villain and one of the best in all Marvel comics. He was the big bad for most of the 23 films in the Infinity Saga, so his purple skin and Infinity Gauntlet have become somewhat iconic.

What else is iconic? Steve from Minecraft. Combining the two would result in an incredibly iconic skin, and that's exactly what this custom skin maker did.

4) Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch has had many costumes (Image via vivianmcu/Minecraft Skins)

Scarlet Witch is one of the most iconic characters in the comics. She's been the most potent character at specific points and has been a fan favorite for a long time in the MCU.

Her recent appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cemented her as one of the best villains in the franchise.

She's had various costumes over the years, many of which were underwhelming. She donned the classic and stunning Scarlet Witch suit at the end of WandaVision, and that's the costume this skin uses.

3) Iron Man

Iron Man is the most iconic Avenger (Image via T43omen/Minecraft Skins)

In terms of Avengers, no one is more recognizable than Iron Man. He's been the face of the team since he kicked off the MCU in 2008.

He might not be the leader, but he's one of them and the most recognizable hero. After 11 years and appearances in 10 movies, he deserves to be on this list. Plus, this particular suit is excellent, and the skin turned out well.

2) Captain America

This is one of the best Captain America suits (Image via Flogy0/Minecraft Skins)

Captain America is one of the most iconic Avengers. He's the team's de facto leader and has had some iconic suits over the eight or so years he was in the MCU. This is one of the best suits as it is rugged, iconic, and recognizable.

The first couple of suits Captain America wore weren't great, namely the Avengers (2012) one. They improved from there, and this is one of the best.

1) Iron Spider-Man

The Iron Spider suit is from Avengers Infinity War (Image via EvanAsland on Minecraft Skins)

The Iron Spider suit is one of the best suits that Spider-Man has gotten while being a part of the Avengers in the MCU. It looks great and is instantly recognizable by Marvel fans. They'd know if they saw the Iron Spider; that kind of recognizability with skins is essential.

The only downside to this skin is that it doesn't have the spider legs that come out from the suit, but that would admittedly be a difficult thing to add. Perhaps there's a mod or texture pack in the making.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far