5 best Bastion Remnant seeds in Minecraft 1.18

Minecraft’s Nether dimension is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous areas of the game to explore. The dimension is modeled to look like hell, with gigantic lakes filled with lava and terrifying mobs like ghasts, hoglins, skeletons, and magma cubes everywhere.

In addition to this, the Nether plays host to some large explorable structures, like nether fortresses and bastion remnants. This article will list some of the best seeds for bastion remnants in Minecraft 1.18

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Minecraft 1.18: Top 5 seeds with Bastion Remnants

5) Lots O’ Loot (Seed:-4619506560204378330)

This seed spawns the player in a large forest biome, close to a river. Heading southwest, players can find a gigantic ravine that leads into a mineshaft and multiple amethyst geodes below.

Some of the most profitable features of this seed are three woodland mansions with enchanted golden apples, coordinates for which can be found in the Reddit post above.

Traveling to the Nether will spawn the player near a nether fortress. As for bastions, multiple can be found in the 1000 x 1000 area surrounding the nether spawn. The closest one is found if the player goes west into the crimson forest from spawn, and more can be found due south and southwest.

4) Fortress and bastions close to spawn (Seed:2471003021634911848 )

This seed spawns the player in a plains biome with a savanna stretch in between. Heading southwest will take players to a village quite close to spawn and a ruined portal next to it, along with a ravine leading to multiple mineshafts and amethyst geodes. Two other ravines can be found towards the northwest of spawn.

Going to the Nether will introduce players to a nether fortress close to spawn (due west). Additionally, multiple variants of bastions can be found if the player keeps exploring the eastern and northeastern parts of the map from their nether spawn.

3) All biomes (Seed: -1935531817)

This unique seed on Minecraft Bedrock has every overworld biome in a 5x5 area near spawn. Tons of villages, two pillager outposts, multiple ocean monuments, a gigantic woodland mansion are significantly close to the spawn location.

It is highly advised that players attempting to play on this seed refer to the seed’s map on chunk base. In the Nether, players can find a bastion remnant at the following coordinates: (-56, 79, 18).

Additionally, a nether fortress can be found at (0, -67, -340). The above features make this seed extremely profitable, especially for players just starting with the game.

2) Multiple bastions near spawn (Seed: -574583836)

This seed is also on Minecraft Bedrock and is known for its unique trait. It spawns an unusually high amount of nether fortresses and bastions in a 1500 block radius from the nether spawn; one bastion remnant is generated strangely.

The bastion in question generates as an island inside a lava lake, which is quite the sight to witness. Coordinates for the island bastion: (35, 66, -347)

The third Minecraft Bedrock seed on this seed takes players on a journey towards yet another unique play on the game’s dynamic generational capabilities. On the coordinate mentioned below, players can find a nether fortress connected to a bastion remnant.

Both structures can be a pain to find, but this comes as a pleasant surprise for any player trying to search for blaze rods and some high-tier bastion loot.

Bastion remnants are large structures in Minecraft that generate in a form similar to castles. They are only found in the Nether and can generate in every biome except the basalt deltas. There are four variants of bastion remnants that can be found, each with its design, structure, and loot.

