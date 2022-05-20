5 best bedroom ideas in Minecraft without any mods (2022)

When players first make their base in Minecraft, they mainly focus on the safety and practical aspect of the build. They usually have a bed to sleep on, a crafting table to build new items, a furnace to cook food, and a chest to store everything.

However, as they progress further, users will gradually build a much bigger house with a separate bedroom where they can relax and sleep at night.

Initially, their base is quite basic and does not have any particular decoration and design. However, there are tons of items and blocks with which gamers can decorate rooms in their own way.

One of the beauties of this sandbox game is that it gives them complete freedom to decorate and build their base in whichever way they want.

Five unique bedroom ideas in Minecraft without mods (2022)

5) Flower pot on a side table

A flower pot on a side table slab (Image via Minecraft)

Many novices might not know, but they can craft small pots from bricks smelted from clay blocks. These pots can be placed on any solid block, and any flower and sapling can be placed in it.

This is a simple and easy way to enhance the overall look of a bedroom slightly. The type of flower and the color can also match the room's look.

4) Armor stand

An armor stand can be used daily as well (Image via Minecraft)

Like standard bedrooms with wardrobes or cloth stands, players can make an armor stand where they keep their armor after returning to their base. This gives the bedroom a bold look and decorates it with actual items that they will use daily.

Users can either put the armor stand for decoration or practically use it every day.

3) Bathroom

A bathroom connected to the bedroom (Image via Minecraft)

Though users do not need any kind of bathroom in the game, they can still make one for decoration purposes. They can build a bathroom adjacent to the bedroom and decorate it with water and certain blocks that might suit it.

Gamers can even place chests that can look like wardrobes inside the bathroom. This is a great way to enhance the bedroom's overall look and make it more realistic.

2) Flowering azalea bush

Flowering azalea bushes were added in the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update (Image via Minecraft)

Many people have some sort of tiny plant in their houses. The same can be implemented in the game with the help of flowering azalea bushes, added with the Lush Cave biome in the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update.

These are perfect in size to fit a room and add some greenery. The flowers in the bush will also enhance the overall beauty of the place.

1) Glazed terracotta blocks as carpet

Black glazed terracotta adds detail to the floor (Image via Minecraft)

Glazed terracotta blocks are some of the most detailed and beautiful blocks in the game. They can be obtained by smelting dyed terracotta blocks and combined to create a bigger design.

While making bases, these blocks are usually not used by users, but they are a great way to add detailed designs to walls or floors. If gamers do not want the entire place to have them, they can place a few combinations of blocks to create a carpet with them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

