5 best biomes for collecting the most iron in Minecraft 1.19

Iron is one of the most populous materials in Minecraft's Overworld realm. As a result, it can be found in a range of different biomes and height levels. Because of their wide distribution, iron ore isn't typically concentrated in any one Minecraft biome.

However, there are certain biomes that do contain structures or certain terrain-related features that can make finding iron ore somewhat easier. Granted, depending on the world that a player generates, these biomes aren't necessarily guaranteed to produce more iron ore.

That said, having improved access can be the first step on the road to collecting plenty of raw iron for a player's crafting needs.

Top Minecraft biomes to help players find iron ore in the Overworld

5) Windswept Hills

A Windswept Hill biome (Image via Mojang)

After Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update, ore distribution was changed to better accommodate players. After this release, iron ore became more prevalent not only underground but above ground as well. Specifically, height levels from 128 to 320 in Java Edition and 80 to 319 in Bedrock Edition saw an increase in ore generation, including iron.

This is why biomes that scale particularly high benefit from iron ore generation. One example is the Windswept Hills biomes, which are sizable hills that mix grass blocks, oak and spruce trees, and various ores. Players can head to these biomes to mine iron, coal, and emerald ore.

4) Windswept Gravelly Hills

A gravelly Windswept Hill complete with visible ores (Image via Mojang)

A variant of Windswept Hills in Minecraft, these Gravelly Hills replace most of their grass blocks with gravel. Though this may seem like an innocuous change, these biomes make finding surface ores much easier. Ore blocks stand out substantially even when mixed in with gravel blocks.

Furthermore, Minecraft players can dig through the gravel quite easily to reach the lower height levels for a chance to acquire even more iron ore. They just need to keep an eye out while digging, as these and standard Windswept biomes can generate infested stone blocks that spawn silverfish when broken.

3) Eroded Badlands

An Eroded Badland near a swamp and a coral reef (Image via Mojang)

Badlands biomes may not seem like a great place for ore in Minecraft, but they possess a unique feature: They generate a large number of mineshafts compared to other biomes. Eroded Badlands, in particular, showcase mineshafts that can be visible from the surface. Though these mineshafts possess a large amount of gold ore, they also contain iron ore and other ores as well.

The loot chests found within the mineshafts can provide some goodies, including iron ingots, completely subversing the need to smelt iron ore. Eroded Badlands biomes also have many terrain features that reach high elevation levels, providing more chances of getting iron as well.

2) Stony Mountain Peaks

A Stony Peak in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Mountains after Minecraft's 1.18 update have become one of the best locations for many types of ores. Stony mountain peaks focus primarily on emerald ore but can also retain coal, iron, and other ores. These locales can be tricky to navigate due to their height and the potential snow that can cover the mountains, but players can find plenty of iron ore here. This is especially true if they begin at the top of the mountain and mine their way down progressively.

With enough time and pickaxes, Minecraft players should be able to find a sizable amount of iron ore in these mountains.

1) Jagged Mountain Peaks

A jagged mountain valley (Image via u/Strudelnik/Reddit)

As another mountain biome, Jagged Peaks reach incredibly high into the skybox. This presents players with excellent opportunities to find ores at various levels. These biomes can occasionally be covered in a thin layer of snow but otherwise are great locations for players to mine through the peaks as well as into them.

The stone blocks of these biomes often showcase surface-level ores like iron, coal, and emerald. Stone cliffs can also generate in these biomes on occasion, offering even more mining opportunities.

Players won't need to worry about a large number of hostile mobs either, as Jagged Peaks only generate mountain goats in most situations. This obviously changes depending on light levels, but the biomes aren't coded to support a large number of hostile mob spawns.

