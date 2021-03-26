5 best biomes for resources in Minecraft

When players are just starting their Minecraft journeys, it is imperative that they spawn the right biome. When players spawn in difficult biomes, it becomes much harder for them to advance quickly in-game, especially if they are newer.

Not all Minecraft biomes were created with an equal difficulty or distribution of resources. This list is for those newer players struggling to pick the best biome. Each biome here was chosen based on how easy survival was within it and to create a diverse lineup for players.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinion .

Five most material-rich biomes in Minecraft

#1 - Regular Taiga biome

Taiga Minecraft village (Image via gamepur)

The taiga biome is characterized by a forest of spruce trees and ferns. It is a great one to start in, as the trees are often far enough apart for players to move easily and quickly through them. Trees are abundant in the taiga biome for players to dig up and build their first house.

Taiga is also an excellent place for finding villages, which will give players quick and easy resources right from the start. The taiga is also home to many wild animals, including wolves, which makes for a great companion in Minecraft.

Advertisement

#2 - Flower Forest biome

Minecraft's flower forest (Image via Pinterest)

The flower forest biome is generally rare in Minecraft, but it's a great find. This forest contains almost every different fauna found in Minecraft and is a jackpot for any players looking to craft dyes.

Some flowers growing in the flower forest will only ever grow there, making them an extremely rare and valuable Minecraft resource. These forests are also great because they contain trees, so if a player were to spawn there, they'd have no issue obtaining resources.

#3 - Wooded badlands

Wooded badlands biome (Image via windowscentral)

Advertisement

The wooded badlands biome is a rare sub-biome of the badlands biome in Minecraft. Most players wouldn't think of the badlands when thinking of resource-rich biomes because few peaceful mobs spawn there, and there's seldom a tree in sight. This is why the wooded badlands are a perfect mix.

The wooded badlands features oak trees as a wood resource in the badlands. The badlands is also great for finding gold and abandoned mineshafts as they spawn here more commonly, and mineshafts can be found on the surface here.

The open plains also make it a fantastic place for established players to fight mobs at night, as they spawn here in significant quantities and are relatively easy to see.

#4 - Regular plains biome

Minecraft's plains biome (Image via Minecraft network fandom)

Plains is often one of the first biomes players will think of in Minecraft. It's the most commonly spawning biome and is also one of the oldest. Peaceful mobs such as sheep, pigs, cows, chickens, and horses often spawn here, making it an excellent resource for newer players searching for food.

The plains are also filled with tall grass that will drop wheat seeds when dug up. This is also great for newer players as it's easy to access farming. Villages commonly generate in the plains biomes, making them great for trading and stocking up on crops.

Advertisement

Plain biomes are very open, making finding large caves or ravines a straightforward task. They often spawn right next to oak forests and rivers, so the plains biome has everything a player could want, all in close range.

#5 - Oak and Birch Forest biomes

Oak and birch Minecraft forest (Image via victim753.deviantart.com)

These may be two different biomes, but they're incredibly similar. The oak and birch forests are great for mainly one purpose — wood. If a player with a quality ax enters one of these forests, they're bound to end up with over a full stack of wood. This wood can be then turned into wooden planks and used to craft just about anything in a game.

These trees may seem mundane, but they're one of the most critical and resource-rich biomes within all of Minecraft.