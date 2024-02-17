5 best biomes and structures for mobs in Minecraft

Many of Minecraft's mobs are essential to find and farm to have access to the items needed for late-game progression. For example, players might need to farm endermen for XP to get the best Minecraft enchantments on their gear or farm mobs for specific item drops to make more advanced farms.

Given just how important mobs can be to getting through the game, knowing where the best spots to find mobs is vital. Detailed below, players will find the best structures and biomes for mobs, either in terms of variety or number spawned.

Note: This list is subjective and based on the author's opinion.

5 best Minecraft biomes and structures for mobs

1) Woodland mansions

An evoker in a woodland mansion (Image via Mojang)

Woodland mansions definitely deserve a spot among the game's best mob structures and biomes due to the variety here that is found almost nowhere else in the game.

Players will find allays, evokers, and vindicators in decent numbers, already making them an interesting structure. However, there is also a chance for a mansion to spawn with a spider spawner on top of it, which would make it even better for players wanting to do any kind of mob farming.

Besides these interesting mobs and their drops, woodland mansions are great places for Minecraft loot. Players can find items as rare and powerful as enchanted golden apples if they get exceptionally lucky, for example.

2) The end

The ender dragon (Image via Mojang)

The End Dimension is one of the best places in Minecraft for mobs despite the small number of mobs found there. This is for two main reasons: The first is that the end island makes an incredible place to build an effective enderman XP farm, giving players reliable access to Level 30 enchantments.

The second is that the end contains end cities, where players can kill shulkers for their shells. Then, these shells can be combined with chests to create shulker boxes, which make the player's inventory exponentially larger, allowing for incredible convenience when moving throughout the world.

3) Swamps

A newly added bogged in a swamp (Image via Mojang)

Swamps in Minecraft may not offer any extra mob spawns, but they more than make up for that in the variety of useful mobs that can spawn within them. Swamps give players access to farmable slimes in the early game, essential for setting up some of the best automatic farms in the game.

Additionally, players will be able to farm Minecraft 1.21's upcoming bogged skeleton variant for poisoned arrows, regular arrows, and bones. And if they're lucky, their swamp will contain a witch hut, which can be used to set up a witch farm for infinite bottles, glowstone, sugar, and redstone.

4) Trial Chambers

A trial chamber from the outside (Image via Mojang)

The newly experimental 1.21 Trial Chamber has instantly become one of Minecraft's best mob structures. There are several major reasons for this, with the first being a direct result of just how many different mobs players can find here. There are 11 different mobs from various biomes found within these chambers, making it the most diverse structure in the game.

The second major reason for trial chambers being such great mob structures is that after a 30-minute cooldown, the trial spawners within the chamber can be activated again, allowing players to take on the challenges afresh.

5) Villages

Two villages in close proximity (Image via Mojang)

Villages are a vital structure for players to find for several reasons. The first is that villages are the best way to find stray cats to tame. But while these adorable cats would certainly make villages a required stop on their own, they are not the reason villagers are Minecraft's best structure for mobs.

Villages can also be set up to give players infinite access to totems of undying and emeralds through the construction of a raid farm, one of Minecraft's most advanced farms, making them an even better structure for mobs.

Villages are by far the best structure in the game for mobs, not due to the amount or variety of their mobs but because of how important villagers are to the game's progression because of trading. Players can set up Minecraft villager trading halls to get access to some of the best enchantments, tools, weapons, and items in the entire game.