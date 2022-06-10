5 best blocks to build with in Minecraft 1.19 version

Minecraft 1.19 is well underway, and players have been able to collect and utilize the new blocks introduced by The Wild Update.

Introducing roughly 17 new blocks, The Wild Update gives players plenty to build with. Granted, some of these blocks aren't obtainable in Survival Mode (or even in Creative Mode's inventory in certain circumstances), but most of the newly-made blocks are free to collect and use.

There are several blocks worth using in both building and decorating. Minecraft players can check out some of the most aesthetically pleasing or generally intriguing options in version 1.19 below.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer

1) Reinforced Deepslate

Reinforced deepslate blocks lining the frame of an ancient city (Image via Mojang)

Though it technically isn't obtainable in Survival Mode, reinforced deepslate is still a great addition to Minecraft. It is completely resistant to all blast damage and cannot be damaged by bosses like the Ender Dragon and Wither.

Reinforced deepslate looks quite pleasing compared to standard deepslate, possessing reinforced brackets on its texture to ensure the block can withstand almost any kind of punishment.

Not being able to obtain it in standard Survival can be a bit of a bummer. However, that doesn't mean it can't be an excellent choice in builds and decorations through the use of commands and Creative Mode.

2) Mud Bricks

A mud brick home (Image via Scatterberries/Youtube)

Crafted from packed mud blocks, mud bricks are Minecraft's newest brick blocks. They can be fashioned into blocks like stairs, walls and slabs, like their other brick counterparts.

Mud bricks have a distinct earthen tone to them. Their coloration makes them perfect for more nature-oriented builds, blending into a swamp or forest and appearing to be made from the earth itself.

Sadly, they're not quite as durable as their stone-based counterparts, but they make up for their lack of solidity with a very pleasing look.

3) Mangrove Wood

A shelter built entirely of mangrove wood (Image via Mojang)

One of the biggest draws in Minecraft's 1.19 update, mangrove trees can be found within the new mangrove swamp biome. These trees possess their own unique log and plank texture. The burned orange hue of these wooden blocks is similar to jungle wood but bolder.

Nonetheless, mangrove logs and planks look fantastic both on their own and in builds comprised of a variety of blocks. Mangroves are more or less as durable as other wood types, so the bonus players receive from using these blocks is aesthetic in nature.

4) Mangrove Roots

Mangrove roots rise from the mud of a mangrove swamp (Image via Mojang)

One of Minecraft 1.19's more unique blocks, mangrove roots are just as intriguing as they are appealing. Their status as non-solid blocks makes them look nice in certain decorations. Some players have already set out to use these root blocks to mimic the appearance of tree branches.

However, mangrove roots also have very interesting applications. These blocks are capable of being waterlogged without spilling water out of them, creating interesting decorative designs. They are also able to stop the flow of water.

Additionally, mangrove roots can carry redstone currents through them, giving them extensive applications in redstone machinery.

5) Sculk

A large mass of sculk blocks (Image via Mr Waffles/Youtube)

Found throughout Minecraft 1.19's deep dark biome, standard sculk blocks are incredibly visually appealing. They possess an animated texture and a black/cyan coloration that is incredibly unique in Minecraft.

Because they're so unusual and almost alien in appearance, players can make some very creative builds with them. Sculk admittedly doesn't have great hardness or blast resistance, but it looks great.

When heading out to collect sculk, players will want to bring along a Silk Touch-enchanted tool or two. Breaking these blocks without one will only cause experience orbs to drop.

For maximum harvesting speed, players will want to use a hoe to collect the blocks, as it breaks them faster than any other tool.

Sculk may not be easy to collect in Survival Mode due to the Warden roaming the shadowy biome. However, the result of its use in building and decoration is unquestioned.

