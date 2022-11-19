5 best building blocks in Minecraft 1.19

Players have created some truly amazing builds in Minecraft over the years due to the sheer number of blocks they can choose from. The only real limit to builds is the imagination of the player.

In Creative Mode, builders can choose from any block in the game, and they can have a limitless supply of them. However, in Survival Mode, blocks are much harder to come by and have to be collected manually.

Because of this, certain blocks can be better for building than others based on their availability, durability, and overall usefulness. This article will list the best blocks to build with in Minecraft 1.19.

What makes a block a good building material in Minecraft?

There are many different types of blocks in Minecraft, and each has its own advantages and disadvantages for use in building. Ultimately, the best block to use for building depends on the specific project you're working on and your own personal preferences.

However, the blocks listed below have some individual merits that can help them stand out above the rest. They may not win any awards for being the best-looking blocks around, but they can certainly get the job done.

1) Cobblestone

Cobblestone is a great building material in Minecraft for a number of reasons. First, it is extremely durable and can withstand a lot of damage. This makes it ideal for building structures that will need to withstand the elements or enemy attacks.

Second, cobblestone is very easy to obtain and can be found in almost any biome. This makes it a great material for players who are just starting out and don't have access to more rare and expensive materials.

Finally, cobblestone can be used to create a wide variety of structures and designs, making it a versatile building material.

2) Sandstone

Sandstone is a great building material in Minecraft due to its many benefits. For one, players can easily obtain it by digging up sand and combining it at a crafting table to create sandstone.

Additionally, sandstone is easy to mine and work with, so players can easily get the materials they need to build - no tools are even required to dig up sand.

Finally, sandstone looks great when used in construction, giving players’ creations a polished and professional appearance.

3) Wood

Wood is a popular building material in Minecraft because it is easy to find and has a variety of colors and textures. Trees are a common sight in the game, and wood can be harvested from them with a few simple clicks of the mouse.

There are many different types of wood in Minecraft: oak, spruce, birch, jungle, acacia, dark oak, mangrove, crimson, and warped. Each type of wood has a different color and texture, making it ideal for different types of construction.

Wood is also a great resource to build with because it is renewable, and players can continue planting trees to ensure a constant source of materials.

4) Wool

Wool is a great building material in Minecraft because it is easy to harvest with a sheep farm and can be used for a variety of purposes. For example, wool is used to create beds, which are essential for survival in the game.

Wool can be dyed many different colors, allowing players to make their builds as colorful and exciting as possible. Although it is not the most durable material to work with, it is certainly a fun one to use.

In addition, wool can be used to create paintings, which can add a touch of beauty to a player's home.

5) Obsidian

Obsidian is a great building material in Minecraft because of its blast resistance. When created, obsidian has a blast resistance of 18,000, making it the second-most explosion-resistant block in the game (behind only bedrock). This makes obsidian ideal for building in areas where explosions are likely to occur, such as the Nether.

Additionally, obsidian is immune to fire, meaning it can't be destroyed by lava or other fire-based attacks. On top of that, it looks great as a block for use in building. However, it is not the easiest block to harvest and requires a diamond or higher pickaxe to obtain.

