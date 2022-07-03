5 best castle designs for Minecraft 1.19 update

The Minecraft community has always been fascinated by the build feature in the game. With the addition of new and updated blocks throughout the last decade, players have received tools that facilitate creativity as far as building is concerned.

While earlier builds used to consist of simple designs like stone cottages or village houses, recent builds take a ton of inspiration from medieval architecture and can often be seen in the form of castles. Below listed are five castles that look cool and are worthy of an attempt to build.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Minecraft's top 5 castle builds for players to attempt in 2022

5) Village with castle

This survival build consists of an entire village with a castle in its center. The Reddit post comes with a nearly two-minute video that showcases the castle and every section of the village. Every building in the project, including the castle, has a brown and gray-colored theme. The roof of every building is made using wooden planks and slabs, while the walls are made using stone bricks.

The castle's interior contains large hallways and rooms like dining halls, libraries, and storage rooms with high ceilings and giant windows. The village around it has a huge wheat field and tons of villagers inhabiting its houses.

4) The Wild Update castle

This castle build is based on the Minecraft 1.19 update, which is titled The Wild Update. It is mostly built using blocks that were added to the game with the new update. Players can notice mud blocks in its foundation, while the main castle walls are made from mud bricks. The roof is made from mangrove stripped logs and other variants of wood. Some flags, made using glazed terracotta blocks, can be seen at the top of the castle.

3) Lush Ravine castle

This design consists of a castle built within a ravine that leads straight into a beautiful lush cave system. The cave is custom build and has pillars that look like tentacles emerging from the ground all around the central structure.

Speaking of the central structure, Minecraft players will be able to see a large castle in the middle of the lush cave on top of the water that the cave is filled with. The castle is mostly made of stone and other similar blocks or variants of stone, like stone bricks.

What seems like prismarine has been used for the castle’s roof and glowstone for its windows. A staircase leads to the castle from the water, and tons of dripleaf plants can be seen on the island that houses the castle.

2) Mountaintop castle

This Minecraft build has a castle that rests on the top of a large mountain. While relatively smaller than the other castle designs on this list, this castle is still quite impressive. The build is dominated by blocks with two color schemes: grey and orange.

The orange comes from acacia trapdoors, various copper blocks, and what looks to be orange wool, while the gray comes from stone bricks, chiseled stone blocks, and other blocks like coal ore and andesite. A lightning rod is on the castle’s sole tower.

1) Custom terrain with castle

This Minecraft build comprises a customized terrain design that showcases a large rock formation in the ocean. The highlight of the build, however, is the gigantic castle towering over the landscape. The creativity of the build’s creator can be seen, given the fact that they’ve utilized the separation in the landmasses to build a staircase all the way from the bottom of the formation to the castle at the top.

The build seems to be mostly made out of stone bricks, with prismarine visible in many places as well. A bridge connects the two sections of the castle over the split in the landmass. A separate, circular design can also be seen to the left of the main castle build.

The builder has used a selection of plugins to construct the build. These include Arceon, GoBrush, GoPaint, Fawe/WorldEdit, and VoxelSniper.

