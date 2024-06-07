5 best changes in Minecraft 1.21.10.22 beta and preview

As the release date for the much-anticipated Minecraft Tricky Trials update approaches, the developers are hard at work releasing beta updates with a variety of fixes. The new Minecraft 1.21.10.22 update aims to achieve the same, coming with numerous fixes observed in previous beta versions. However, it has surprisingly introduced a couple of new features along with the fixes, which is unexpected given the proximity to the main update's release date.

In this article, we list five of the most noteworthy changes and additions in the Minecraft 1.21.10.22 beta and preview update for the Bedrock Edition.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.10.22 beta and preview: Best features and changes

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Minecraft 1.21.10.22 update brings quite a few changes that can affect the player's usual gameplay. Out of the numerous changes, here are five that we think are the most significant:

1) Shaders no longer crash

Minecraft with shaders (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft shaders are among the most popular add-ons, even in the Bedrock Edition. They enhance the visual quality of the game, often transforming the familiar blocky and pixelated Minecraft into something comparable to modern AAA titles.

However, this amazing feature had been unusable on Android devices that utilize an Arm Mali GPU, as the game would crash quite often with shaders enabled. This annoying bug has now been fixed, allowing players to enjoy the latest Tricky Trials update features.

2) Different material doors can now form double doors

Oak door and dark oak door together (Image via Mojang)

Doors made with different materials can now be placed to function like double doors. This feature, introduced in the Java Edition not too long ago, is now available in the Bedrock version of the game.

Although combining different types of doors may seem strange to many, it provides players who enjoy unorthodox aesthetics with a good option to pair two doors together.

3) Player-fired wind charges are now faster

Steve with a wind charge in hand (Image via Mojang)

The wind charge is a unique craftable item that can be thrown by the player. The projectile moves in a straight line, and upon impact, a burst of wind appears, causing a knockback effect on nearby entities.

The Minecraft wind charge is primarily used as a parkour item and to prevent fall damage in emergencies. With the 1.21.10.22 beta update, the speed of the wind charge, when used by a player, has been increased by 50% to bring it in line with the Java Edition.

Additionally, the bell no longer rings twice when a wind charge projectile activates it, and the model of the projectile now renders correctly with its bounding box.

4) Brightness control options

Brightness can now be controlled (Image via ECKOSOLDIER/YouTube)

A new quality-of-life feature has been added to the video settings menu, allowing players to control the brightness and gamma levels. These settings can be accessed in the latest beta and preview version by switching the graphics mode to the "Deferred Technical Preview" option, after which the control sliders will appear.

5) Players do not receive damage during world load

Players would sustain damage from mobs while on the loading screen. (Image via Mojang)

An annoying bug that was causing players to experience damage from mobs or other sources while exiting or loading into a world before the cause of the damage even appeared on the player's screen has now been finally fixed.

The same issue was causing damage to players when the game was loading into another dimension or during the dimension change animation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback