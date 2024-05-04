7 best Minecraft 1.20.6 shaders

Shaders for Minecraft 1.20.6 can completely change the way the game looks. They can improve different aspects of this title. Improved textures, better lighting, enhanced reflections, and other improvements are some of the benefits of getting third-party shaders. But in a pool of dozens of different options, it can be a bit difficult to figure out which the best ones are.

Minecraft supports a ton of third-party extensions that you can download online to improve the way the game looks. To help narrow down your options for shaders, here are some of the best ones to use.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Minecraft 1.20.6 shaders

Ebin Resurrected shaders (Image via Modrinth)

We have selected the following shaders based on their popularity, downloads, and what they offer. Some of them make the game look beautiful, while others ensure great performance, along with impressive visuals.

Here are the best shaders for Minecraft.

1) Complimentary Shaders Reimagined

Complimentary Shaders Reimagined (Image via Mojang Studios)

Complimentary Shaders Reimagined is perhaps the most popular extension on this list. This tool will completely change the way the game looks with extremely high-detailed textures and impressive lighting and reflections. If you want your game just to look better, this is the shader for you.

There’s another version of this extension made by the same developer called Complimentary Shaders Unbound. While the differences between these two are minimal, some people might prefer the experience offered by the Unbound version.

2) Aurora’s Shaders

Aurora's Shaders (Image via Modrinth)

The unique thing about Aurora’s Shaders is this shader pack Minecraft's colors a boost. With this tool active, everything in the game looks vibrant and its colors pop up beautifully. While this option also improves textures and lighting, the vibrant red, blue, and green it offers are its highlight.

3) Mellow

Mellow shaders (Image via Modrinth)

The Mellow shader pack is made to retain most of the original look of vanilla Minecraft while improving a few things. This entry improves the basics — cloud, ambient lighting, reflections, and some textures. It also makes the look more vibrant.

The best thing about this shader pack is it is mellow on the system. So low-end computers without the best graphics cards can run it well with OptiFine and Iris.

4) Ebin Resurrected

Ebin Resurrected shaders (Image via Modrinth)

Ebin Resurrected is a great shader pack not just because it makes Minecraft look amazing but also because of the way it achieves it. The perfect balance of lighting, reflection, and color changes makes the game look like a scene from a Ghibli movie. Another great thing about this shader pack is it can be run on moderately powerful computers as well.

5) Night Vision Shaders

Night Vision shaders (Image via Modrinth)

Night Vision Shaders completely changes how dark environments in the game look. This includes places like deep caves, underwater regions, and even the overworld during nighttime. Simply put, this shader makes the game look like using a night vision potion permanently.

6) MakeUp-Ultra Fast

MakeUp Shaders (Image via Curseforge)

This is another great shader pack that does not take a huge toll on your computer's hardware but improves the game's graphics immensely. This entry mostly focuses on ambient lighting, reflection, and shadows. That makes MakeUp-Ultra Fast perfect for players who want to retain much of the vanilla game’s look and also enhance it slightly.

7) AstraLex Shaders

AstraLex shaders (Image via Modrinth)

The final shader on this list, AstraLex Shaders is meant to offer extensive customizability. Players can change a ton of different metrics on this shader to make the game look exactly how they want.

This entry also comes with all the bells and whistles of any regular shader pack and is the perfect shader to have when the Minecraft 1.21 update comes out.