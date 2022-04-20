5 best clarity texture packs for Minecraft (2022)

Minecraft's community has created a virtually endless collection of texture packs, but not all of them exist solely to improve the visuals, and some are even capable of improving visual clarity for players.

For some Minecraft players, certain texture packs can make blocks at a distance look a bit messy. Photorealistic texture packs can be absolutely gorgeous, but they don't always define each block, and many packs can even blend together blocks.

Sometimes, players just want to be able to make out distinct blocks as well as ores and items without jumbling up the screen with too many high-resolution assets. Fortunately, the Minecraft community has done a great job at creating great texture packs for visual clarity.

Excellent Minecraft texture packs that focus on adding clarity

5) Dandelion

Dandelion improves the game's textures while also remaining coherent at a distance (Image via SteelFeathers/PlanetMinecraft)

Cleaning up and introducing higher resolution textures than the standard Mojang textures, Dandelion looks great both up close and far away. The crisp quality of the textures in this pack keeps them distinguishable even at a distance, so players should be able to make out distinct blocks quite easily.

The distinction between the block textures should make it a simple endeavor to locate building blocks, interactive blocks, and things like ores. It isn't the most clear-cut texture pack out there, but it certainly gets the job done while still looking great.

4) Barebones

Barebones is a great pick for both clarity and a retro feeling (Image via RobotPantaloons/PlanetMinecraft)

The game's base textures hold their own in most cases, but some players like a more old-school look. For fans of retro gaming, Barebones can be an excellent texture pack for both visual distinction and a classic gaming feel.

The texture pack reduces the game's textures down to very simple patterns while remaining vibrant in its color palette. This allows players to point out certain blocks at range thanks to the varied color scheme and the very simple textures. It may not have the highest visual fidelity compared to photorealistic packs, but players will be able to easily tell the difference between wood blocks, dirt blocks, and varied types of stone, among other things.

3) Paper Cut-Out

Players possess multiple texture options in Paper Cut-Out (Image via Superalgae/PlanetMinecraft)

Another "less is more" texture pack that players everywhere have appreciated, Paper Cut-Out's name is a great means of describing the textures. These textures provide visuals very similar to papercraft, inspired by the many paper-made creations by fans centered on the game's environments and creatures.

The textures have depth to them but still remain simple and distinct. This is especially true for blocks such as ores, which are very defined and should be easy to make out at any distance. Players also have the ability to customize the textures in the pack, with different textures available for them to utilize, such as the remade ore textures or ones that appear in a square shape to stay in line with the paper theming.

2) SimplySharp

SimplySharp's ore textures are both cartoonish and visually unique (Image via Tylertyza/PlanetMinecraft)

The SimplySharp texture pack keeps its textures simple without losing their definition. Carrying an appearance reminiscent of cel-shaded graphics employed in animation and certain games like XIII, Borderlands, and Cel Damage, this texture pack keeps the game's textures in line with its original styling while making the blocks pop visually.

Don't let its appearance fool you, however, because SimplySharp's textures can render as high as 512x the standard resolution. For players wanting visual uniqueness that doesn't stray far from Minecraft's traditional art style, SimplySharp is a very intriguing option.

1) oCd

oCd provides an independent block border to most of the blocks in the game (Image via disco_/PlanetMinecraft)

For block clarity, the oCd texture pack may be one of the very best at what it does. The entire pack predicates itself on being well-ordered while remaining stylized, and a quick look at the pack shows this beautifully.

Each block possesses its own distinct border texture. Players can easily tell the difference not only between different blocks but even the same blocks in an area, thanks to the grid-style art of the pack. When it comes to making out every block in a player's game world, oCd is a very tough texture pack to beat.

